PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid & Dickinson game-time decisions; Ingram to start Game 5

Connor McDavid & Jason Dickinson will be game-time decisions while Connor Ingram will return to the crease to start for the Oilers in Tuesday's elimination Game 5 against the Ducks at Rogers Place

DEV_3021
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Looking to stay alive.

Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson will be game-time decisions, while the Edmonton Oilers will turn back to goaltender Connor Ingram to start tonight’s elimination Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

“We want to win the series, but we’ve got to take this one game at a time, and we’ve got to start with a win tonight and a good first period and take it from there,” Leon Draisaitl said. “We're not going to win the series in the first period here tonight, so just continue to chip away at it and see where it goes.”

McDavid and Dickinson weren’t on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate and will face late decisions on their availability tonight for Game 5, where the Oilers will have their backs against the wall after three straight losses contributed to their 3-1 deficit in the series.

“Every team has things that they have to battle through, and obviously, it's not ideal right now at the moment,” Draisaitl said. “But we have to find a way to grind through it, and we have to find a way to stick through it. We'll look to do that tonight.”

Leon speaks about attempting to erase a 3-1 series deficit in Game 5

Despite Jarry's solid showing with 34 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime defeat in Game 4, Ingram has been Edmonton's No. 1 netminder down the stretch in the regular season and will have the opportunity to return between the pipes and keep their season going as tonight's starter, Knoblauch confirmed.

"Nothing against Jarry," he said. "I thought he had a solid game the other night, but this last few weeks or months, Ingram's been our starter and he's been our guy. Now that our season's on the line, we felt that we would go with our guy."

There could be some rotation on the blueline for Edmonton based on this morning's skate, where Darnell Nurse was alongside Evan Bouchard, Jake Walman was paired with Connor Murphy, and Ty Emberson was joined by Mattias Ekholm – though it remains to be seen how those pairings will unfold.

Coach Knoblauch said the changes were meant to get them comfortable playing with different partners as the Oilers look to get more of their defencemen involved on the penalty kill, which is 6-for-12 (50.0 percent) through the first five games of the series.

“I think there'll be a lot of mix and matching with the defence, especially with some penalty kill rotation and stuff like that,” Knoblauch said. “So I think it was just more of getting guys used to playing with a different partner. Morning skate isn’t very much for us.  We're not getting much out of that anyway. I don't think there's chemistry being built on that, but I think tonight, there might be maybe a little more mixing.”

Final defence pairings and forward lines for the Oilers will be confirmed during warmups.

Kris shares updates on McDavid & Dickinson ahead of Game 5

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 5 vs. the Ducks below:

Savoie - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Nugent-Hopkins - Dickinson - Roslovic
Dach - Lazar - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Emberson

Ingram
Jarry

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