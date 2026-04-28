PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid & Dickinson game-time decisions; Ingram to start Game 5

EDMONTON, AB – Looking to stay alive.
Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson will be game-time decisions, while the Edmonton Oilers will turn back to goaltender Connor Ingram to start tonight’s elimination Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.
“We want to win the series, but we’ve got to take this one game at a time, and we’ve got to start with a win tonight and a good first period and take it from there,” Leon Draisaitl said. “We're not going to win the series in the first period here tonight, so just continue to chip away at it and see where it goes.”
McDavid and Dickinson weren’t on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate and will face late decisions on their availability tonight for Game 5, where the Oilers will have their backs against the wall after three straight losses contributed to their 3-1 deficit in the series.
“Every team has things that they have to battle through, and obviously, it's not ideal right now at the moment,” Draisaitl said. “But we have to find a way to grind through it, and we have to find a way to stick through it. We'll look to do that tonight.”