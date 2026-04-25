GAME RECAP: Ducks 7, Oilers 4 (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – A 'fowl' result.

Despite the first goal of the playoffs from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, including one on the power play, the Anaheim Ducks received goals from seven different players on Friday at Honda Center to earn a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 and take a two games to one lead in their first-round series.

"It's a 2-1 series," Mattias Ekholm said. "It's first to four, so there's a lot of hockey left to be played. The momentum shifts and the swings, we've all been through it in here, so we'll lean on that and just take a deep breath, knowing that the sun's going to come up tomorrow again, and we've got a big game coming up here in Game 4."

Vasily Podkolzin opened the scoring for the Oilers, but the Ducks were the better team in the first period, outshooting the Oilers 20-7 in the frame and ultimately taking a 2-1 lead after Mason McTavish's deflection and Mikael Granlund's tap-in on the power play came 1:28 apart before the intermission.

After the Oilers had been thoroughly outplayed in the second period of Games 1 & 2, Kasperi Kapanen's third goal of the series and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first goal 1:42 apart early in the frame gave the Oilers their first lead until it was tied up through 40 minutes by Killorn to set up the all-important third period.

But the mistakes kept piling up for the Oilers in the final frame, where despite Connor McDavid and the power play scoring their first goal of the series off a lucky deflection, back-to-back goals from Beckett Sennecke and Leo Carlsson 37 seconds apart early in the period wound up being the difference in the Ducks taking a 2-1 series lead.

Jeffrey Viel ended Edmonton's comeback hopes by making it 6-4 with 3:03 left in regulation before Jackson LaCombe rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter.

"Give them credit, they're doing a good job," Ekholm said. "They're on top of us. They're forechecking hard. They're winning a lot of pucks, and we just gotta win more battles. That's what it starts with. We've got an experienced group in here. We've been through this before. You look at two years ago and last year, we were down again in the first round, so it's nothing new to us. We just gotta bring it."

The Oilers will look to respond and avoid returning to Oil Country facing elimination when they rematch the Ducks on Sunday in Game 4 of the series back at Honda Center.