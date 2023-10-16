BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

EDMONTON, AB – If you want to generate more even-strength scoring opportunities, you have to be willing to earn your chances in the hard areas of the ice.

During the first minute of Saturday night’s defeat to the Vancouver Canucks in their Home Opener at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers exemplified that idea to a tee with a hard-working shift that produced their early 1-0 advantage thanks to their efforts around the blue paint of the Canucks.

“I think the best example of that was how we started the last game with Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I saw three very hungry players that were willing to do what it takes by getting their nose dirty, burrowing over the blue paint, and they were rewarded.”

After winning the puck and sending it up top, all three Oilers forwards swarmed the crease in pursuit of rebounds off Darnell Nurse’s point shot.

The chance developed into a goal-mouth scramble where Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins both took whacks at the puck in dangerous areas in order to force it across the crease to the waiting German, who pushed home the go-ahead goal under Casey DeSmith just 42 seconds into regulation for his second goal of the campaign.

The marker registered as an even-strength goal of the blue-collar variety, but it also represents Edmonton’s lone five-on-five goal so far through their first two games of the regular season.