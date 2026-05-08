BLOG: Bouchard, Nurse named to Canada's roster for Worlds

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers defencemen Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse have been named to Canada's roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, set to be hosted later this month from May 15-31 in Switzerland.

Set to make his first Worlds appearance, Bouchard is coming off a terrific 95-point season of 21 goals and 74 assists in all 82 games, leading all NHL blueliners in scoring by a 14-point margin over Columbus' Zach Werenski.

It's the third-biggest difference in D scoring in the salary cap era behind Erik Karlsson (2012 and 2023), who won the James Norris Trophy in both years, but Bouchard wasn't named one of the three finalists this year for the League's top defenceman award.

Bouchard last represented Canada at the 2019 World Juniors.