PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks (Game 3)

ANAHEIM, CA – Time to show our road resolve.
The Edmonton Oilers are feeling confident in their ability to play their game and assert themselves on the road in a new playoff environment as they head into the hostile territory of the Honda Center on Friday for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.
"It's actually kind of exciting to get a different atmosphere, a fresh atmosphere, and a team that we haven't seen in almost 10 years in the playoffs," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "I know it'll be rocking in here, and you can use some of that energy in the building."
Based on this morning’s practice, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is expected to deploy a top line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in a move that will reunite one of the NHL's best lines from the past two seasons, hoping to get more offence out of Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid, who each remain pointless in the series.
The change on the top line will keep the trio of Matt Savoie, Josh Samanski and Jack Roslovic together in the bottom six after their success in the third period of Game 2 on Wednesday resulted in each of them contributing on Samanski’s first career playoff goal.