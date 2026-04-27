PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry starts, Dickinson to return for Game 4 against Ducks

ANAHEIM, CA – Goaltender Tristan Jarry will be between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night, while forward Jason Dickinson is expected to play in Game 4 of their first-round series with the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Jarry will receive his first playoff start with the Oilers after Ingram started the first three games of the series, posting a 1-2-0 record, a 4.70 GAA and .849 save percentage including six goals on 38 shots in Edmonton's Game 3 defeat on Friday.

"We knew in the playoffs we were going to need two goalies, and very rarely does one goalie carry the load and play all of them," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said "Nothing against Ingram. I think he's been solid, but we need our team to play better and need a few more saves. But hopefully, Jars can steal a game and get a run. Certainly, we feel that we've got two quality goalies."

Knoblauch will be hoping that Dickinson can play to the level he did in Game 1 after scoring twice in a 4-3 victory to help lead Edmonton to a 1-0 series lead, but ultimately missing the last two games with injury, where the Oilers have lost both contests without him to hall behind two games to one.

"We'll find out," Knoblauch said. "We're expecting him to be ready. We didn't want to push it; we just felt that little break was good. If it was a Game 7 situation, I'm certain he would have played that. But it was just something that we felt that we needed him to do for the long run, and just giving him that little rest hopefully improved his situation and he can play as he was playing before."

Dickinson will replace Colton Dach in the lineup, who'll be out due to illness.

The Oilers didn't hold a pre-game skate on Sunday morning, so tonight's final lines and defence pairings will be confirmed during warm-ups.