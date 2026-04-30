PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks (Game 6)

ANAHEIM, CA – Jason Dickinson remains a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers as they look to avoid elimination against the Anaheim Ducks for the second game in a row on Thursday in Game 6 at Honda Center and extend their first-round series to a deciding Game 7 in Oil Country on Saturday.

“Just reset,” Zach Hyman said. “It’s the playoffs, and usually momentum doesn't carry over. It's just a new game, and we have to find a way to win one on the road. You don't win a series unless you win a game on the road, so we have to win tonight."

Neither McDavid nor Dickinson was on the ice for the Oilers during Thursday’s morning skate, where Trent Frederic was holding the place of the captain on the top line and likely remains out of the lineup tonight as the extra forward for the Blue & Orange.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch referred to Dickinson as the only late decision to be made by the Oilers tonight during his morning media availability, with McDavid expected to be good to go following his two assists in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory in Game 5 that booked their trip back to Orange County.