GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3 – OT (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan Poehling scored the winner 2:29 into overtime for the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday in a 4-3 victory in Game 4 at Honda Center, pushing the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination down three games to one in their first-round series.

"There's a lot of belief within that room," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've been in some pretty poor situations, and this team never quits. They're resilient. They have a lot of fight left, and that's when we've seen the best out of them.

"But we don't have room for error anymore."

Poehling's controversial winner arrived early in overtime when his attempted pass in front took a bounce off Darnell Nurse and went through Tristan Jarry's five-hole, sitting loose on the goal line and being pushed under his skate for a whistle before being called a goal by the officials and upheld after review despite no goal given on the original play.

The Oilers held separate 2-0 and 3-2 leads throughout the contest, but the Ducks battled back on both occasions thanks to another strong night from their power play, matching Edmonton's 2-for-2 man advantage by scoring twice on four opportunities to improve to 6-for-12 in the series.

"It went into overtime, but we gotta stay out of the penalty box," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "That certainly helps, and just make a couple more defensive plays."

Tristan Jarry held his own in his first start of the playoffs by making 34 saves, along with Jason Dickinson making his mark in his return to the lineup for the first time since Game 1 by registering an assist on Kasperi Kapanen's opener 38 seconds into regulation.

Connor McDavid had two assists to go with a goal and a helper from Evan Bouchard, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in his second consecutive game in the defeat.

The Oilers will need a victory in Game 5 on Tuesday at Rogers Place to stay alive in the 2026 playoffs with hopes of returning to Orange County for Game 6 on Thursday.

"I thought we did a good job of putting ourselves in some pretty good spots, but we just didn't find a way to get it done," Connor McDavid said. "We're in a hole, no doubt about it. We gotta find a way to get a win at home."