TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks in his end-of-season media availability

Bowman on the challenge of acquiring new players when a large part of their roster is made up of players with No Movement Clauses in their contracts:

“Well, there are a couple of different ways to improve your team. You can make trades, you can make signings, or you can have younger players ascend into the lineup, so I think we do need some new players. I don't know if we're going to have a dramatically different roster next year. I think sometimes, just a few players can make a big difference, whether that's through a trade, a free agent signing or a younger player getting an opportunity. I think in the case of younger players, they grow over the course of a season, and what you see in October isn't always what you see in April.

"I think Matt Savoie was a good example of that, so there are a couple of different ways your team's going to look. We're not going to have the same group of players as we do today. We're going to have some new faces. Who will they be or how many will they be? It's a little bit too early to tell right now, but there were some good things we did this year. I think we had a lot more depth scoring than we've had in the past – I think we had six 20-goal scorers – with Podzy and Savy being close. So we had a lot of guys who did good things, but it didn't take us where we wanted to go. So I don't think we have to rewrite everything, but we do need some adjustments.”

Bowman on McDavid’s contract being the ‘compass’ guiding this organization’s moves:

“Well, we're trying to win. We're trying to find a way to win, and we've been doing that. So those questions are more for Connor as far as what his plans are and what his thoughts are. We're on the same page as Connor. We want to win, too, so all the moves that we make are geared towards trying to win the cup next year. We're not building for four years from now, so I think that it lines up in the same parallel path where Connor wants to win, and we want to win. So that's the way we look at it. All we can do is build this team up the best we can, whether it's trades or signings or development of players from within. It's all with the hopes that it's going to take us to a better result than we have now.”

Bowman on the team needing to help their goaltenders by improving their defence:

“I think the defending is certainly part of it, like the way you play when you're in your zone, but I think what gets overlooked is really what led to those mistakes. There were times this year, even in the playoffs, when we’re in tight games, like in the third period of Game 3, where we got the puck in the offensive zone and then five seconds later, we're giving up a two-on-one. Those are things that are not really a defensive zone system or issue. It's really those things that happen sometimes, and they happened at the wrong times for us this year, and it hurt us. But I think that's part of that balance of creating offence, but also giving up prime chances.

"So I think, yes, I agree with you that it's about finding that balance. One extreme is that you just don't create much of anything. You play very safely, and you're not going to score a lot. You can rely on your power play, and our power play has been excellent all year. It was slow to get going in the series, and I think that when you shrink a season to a seven-game series and look at just a couple of games, certain plays often make a huge difference. So your point is well taken: we want to find that balance so we can still be an offensive team, because our best players are elite offensive players, and we don’t want to turn them into guys that don't score. That's the give and take that you have. We haven't always found that proper balance, and sometimes the problem you get into is some of the players who maybe don't have that elite skill trying plays they're unlikely to pull off.

"So that's really the balance that you're working on with our team all the time. It’s a push and pull. If you try to push too much for offence, you're going to give things up. If you play too conservatively, you're never going to score enough. So I think we didn't have a balance between those two things this year. We have to find that.