POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals

NASHVILLE, TN – Leon Draisaitl should never be left alone on the power play.

Now, the German stands alone in Oilers franchise history for markers with the man advantage, and that number is only going up.

"And counting. Pretty good," said teammate Zach Hyman, who recorded four points on Tuesday. "100 goals in a career is pretty good, so 128 power-play goals is... how old is Leon?

"Before the age of 30, obviously, that's pretty good."

With the 127th and 128th power-play goals of his career in Edmonton's 6-1 victory over Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, the 27-year-old German superstar surpassed Glenn Anderson (126) and Ryan Smyth (126) to take sole possession of the franchise's all-time record for power-play goals.

"Obviously two incredible players that have done a lot for this organization, and to be a part of that list is pretty special," Draisaitl said. "This is obviously as much of a tribute to my teammates as it is to me, so I'm well aware of how smart of hockey players I have around me. "I'm very fortunate to be on the receiving end of it.