BLOG: Howard to represent USA at Worlds

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Isaac Howard has received the call to represent the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland later this month.

Howard will suit up for the USA at Worlds for the second time in his career, following his first appearance at last year's tournament in Sweden & Denmark, where he played in four games and recorded an assist after his Hobey Baker Award-winning season as the NCAA's top player with Michigan State.

In 2025-26, Howard completed his rookie professional season, splitting time between the NHL & AHL after recording two goals & three assists in 25 games for the Oilers and finishing third in goals (20) and fourth in points (50) over 47 games in Bakersfield.

Howard joins teammates Mattias Ekholm (Sweden) and Josh Samanski (Germany) on the list of confirmed Oilers attendees at the World Championship, set to be held May 15-31.