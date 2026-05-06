BLOG: Ekholm & Samanski to attend Worlds

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Samanski and defenceman Mattias Ekholm have been named to the respective rosters of Germany and Sweden for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Championship, set to be held May 15-31 in Switzerland.

Samanski is coming off a successful first full professional season in North America split between the NHL and AHL, recording 31 points (eight goals) in 45 games for the Condors before getting the call-up to Edmonton in early March and posting two goals and two assists in 24 games, along with a goal and an assist for the Oilers in five playoff contests.

The 24-year-old made his Olympic debut with Germany at Milano Cortina 2026 this past February, recording a goal and an assist in five games. This will be Samanski's second World Championship after he finished third in team scoring back in the 2025 tournament with two goals and three assists in five contests.