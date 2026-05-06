BLOG: Ekholm & Samanski to attend Worlds

Mattias Ekholm is set to rejoin Sweden's blueline on the international stage while Josh Samanski looks to build on his strong Olympic debut with Germany this past February at Milano Cortina 2026

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Samanski and defenceman Mattias Ekholm have been named to the respective rosters of Germany and Sweden for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Championship, set to be held May 15-31 in Switzerland.

Samanski is coming off a successful first full professional season in North America split between the NHL and AHL, recording 31 points (eight goals) in 45 games for the Condors before getting the call-up to Edmonton in early March and posting two goals and two assists in 24 games, along with a goal and an assist for the Oilers in five playoff contests.

The 24-year-old made his Olympic debut with Germany at Milano Cortina 2026 this past February, recording a goal and an assist in five games. This will be Samanski's second World Championship after he finished third in team scoring back in the 2025 tournament with two goals and three assists in five contests.

Ekholm will return to the international scene with Sweden for the first time since the 2024 Four Nations Faceoff, where he had an assist over three preliminary stage games.

The 35-year-old was not part of their Olympic roster for Milano Cortina 2026, but is back to answer the call for Tre Kronor after finishing the season with six goals and 35 assists in all 82 games for the Oilers.

Ekholm will compete in his seventh career World Championship and has four goals and 12 assists in 32 career games for Sweden at the tournament.

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