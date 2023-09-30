PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers continue their pre-season schedule on Saturday with the second of three consecutive road games as they take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The Blue & Orange are coming off back-to-back 2-1 overtime victories, the first at home on Wednesday over the Canucks and the second on Friday in Calgary over the Flames.

The Oilers trailed the Battle of Alberta 1-0 until Dylan Holloway's equalizer with 1:40 remaining in regulation, paving the way for Brad Malone's OT heroics. Jack Campbell made 34 saves between the Edmonton pipes to pick up the win.

You can watch Saturday's game live on Sportsnet at 7:00 pm MT – with the Oilers Plus Live Pre-Game Show beginning 30 minutes prior to puck-drop – or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

