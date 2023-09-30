News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms
GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets
PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience
POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years
GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

Edmonton's pre-season schedule continues on Saturday with the second of three consecutive road games as they visit Rogers Arena in Vancouver

GettyImages-1246434978
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers continue their pre-season schedule on Saturday with the second of three consecutive road games as they take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The Blue & Orange are coming off back-to-back 2-1 overtime victories, the first at home on Wednesday over the Canucks and the second on Friday in Calgary over the Flames.

The Oilers trailed the Battle of Alberta 1-0 until Dylan Holloway's equalizer with 1:40 remaining in regulation, paving the way for Brad Malone's OT heroics. Jack Campbell made 34 saves between the Edmonton pipes to pick up the win.

You can watch Saturday's game live on Sportsnet at 7:00 pm MT – with the Oilers Plus Live Pre-Game Show beginning 30 minutes prior to puck-drop – or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

The Oilers battle back to beat the Flames 2-1 in OT

GAME DAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

WRITTEN