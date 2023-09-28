GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB - Who else could it be in overtime?

Connor McDavid.

The captain earned the Edmonton Oilers the 2-1 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night in his pre-season debut, receiving a slick pass from Evan Bouchard in extra time and sliding the game-winning goal past Casey DeSmith on his backhand to give Edmonton the pre-season win at Rogers Place.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes scored his first goal with the 'C' on his jersey to open the scoring midway through the second period on a point shot that deflected in behind Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner off the right leg of defenceman Evan Bouchard.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins equalized for the Blue & Orange three-and-a-half minutes later, when No. 93 completed a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl before firing the tying goal five-hole under DeSmith to square the score at 1-1 through 40 minutes.

McDavid came off the bench in sudden-death overtime and accepted Bouchard's exceptional feed before cruising into the Canucks zone and sliding the game-winning goal around the left pad of DeSmith, who made 27 saves on 29 shots in defeat.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner, also making his pre-season debut, stopped 21-of-22 shots to beat out the Vancouver netminder in the opposite crease over the full 60 minutes.

Edmonton's league-leading power play from '22-23 was held goalless on four opportunities on the night with their top unit featuring Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard in the lineup, while the Caucks finished 1-for-6 with the man advantage thanks to Hughes' opening marker.

The Oilers continue their eight-game pre-season schedule on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames.