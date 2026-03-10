PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Tuesday's tough matchup against the Central Division-leading Avalanche at Ball Arena

GettyImages-2194426179
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

DENVER, CO – Connor Ingram will make a second straight start between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers as they look to pick up consecutive victories on this road trip on Tuesday night at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers will deploy the same lineup they used in a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, beginning their four-game road trip with two massive points in the Pacific Division Playoff race as part of a tough stretch of games that started on Friday at home against Carolina before going on the road to face Vegas, Colorado and Dallas.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's only update was on forward Adam Henrique, whose status is day-to-day after he missed Sunday's win over the Golden Knights following his early exit from last Friday's 6-3 defeat to the Hurricanes, finishing with only 7:09 of ice time.

Forward Josh Samanski will remain in the fourth-line centre role in his place.

Jason talks with Oilers TV before facing the Avalanche on Tuesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Avalanche below:

Nugent-Hopkins- McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Savoie - Dickinson - Kapanen
Dach - Henrique - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Walman - Murphy
Nurse - Emberson

Ingram
Jarry

