GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

DENVER, CO – Rising to a challenge as high as the altitude in the Mile High City.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, while Connor McDavid scored the decisive marker on the power play in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers earned a massive 4-3 victory over the League-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

The Oilers locked in to secure two massive points against the NHL's best, erasing two first-period leads off tallies from Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic before No. 93's second goal in the middle frame and Connor McDavid's power-play winner in the third ultimately condemned the Avalanche to only their 11th defeat.

Tristan Jarry stepped into the crease late in the second period and made 11 saves on 12 shots to earn the win after Connor Ingram was forced out from a collision with Nathan MacKinnon in the crease, finishing with 15 saves of 17 shots before exiting due to injury.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard both recorded two helpers, Connor McDavid posted a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finished with two goals.

With more wins in the standings and a loss for the Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Oilers passed them for second place in the Pacific Division despite being tied on 72 points.

Edmonton will continue its road trip on Thursday with a meeting against the Dallas Stars in the first of a back-to-back before wrapping on Friday versus the St. Louis Blues.