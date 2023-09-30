GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

CALGARY, AB - For 57 minutes, it looked like the Edmonton Oilers might leave Scotiabank Saddledome empty-handed without a win and without a goal.

But anything can happen in the Battle of Alberta – even in the pre-season.

The Oilers came back in dramatic fashion to defeat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in exhibition action on Friday night, with Dylan Holloway and Brad Malone scoring the respective tying and overtime tallies in front of a solid Jack Campbell, who claimed the victory and First Star honours with 33 saves.

"He was unbelievable tonight," Holloway said of Campbell. "We don't win tonight unless Jack's on his game like he was, making incredible saves all night for us. He kept us in there and I'm glad he got the win."

Holloway, who had a phenomenal game for the Blue & Orange, equalized for Edmonton on the power play in the final two minutes of regulation before Yegor Sharangovich's last-gasp goal in the dying moments was overturned by the officials after the puck was deemed to have crossed the line after the final buzzer had blown.

"The confidence is feeling good," Holloway said. "I think just from a lot of preparation this summer, but at the same time too trying to get to know the system as best I can and just rely on my instincts and my teammates to help me out."

Brad Malone played the part of comeback hero, sliding the game-winning goal under Vladar at 2:24 of sudden-death overtime to secure Edmonton their second victory of the 2023-24 preseason.

The Oilers will be back on the road on Saturday when they face the Vancouver Canucks before heading across the border for a tune-up match with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.