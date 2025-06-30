Kuzmenko signs 1-year, $4.3 million contract with Kings

29-year-old forward had 17 points in 22 games after being acquired from Flyers

Kuzmenko LAK 1 year contract

© Harry How/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Andrei Kuzmenko signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The 29-year-old forward had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games with three teams this season, including 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games with the Kings after he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Kuzmenko could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on July 13, 2022, Kuzmenko has 157 points (72 goals, 85 assists) in 219 regular-season games with the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Flyers and Kings.

