2025-26 NHL season to begin with tripleheader

Defending champion Panthers face Blackhawks; Rangers-Penguins, Avalanche-Kings also on opening night

CHI FLA for opening night sked story

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Florida Panthers closed the 2024-25 season with a win. They will open the 2025-26 NHL season raising their banner.

The NHL announced on Monday the 2025-26 regular season will open on Oct. 7 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The first game of the season will be held at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida, where the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET.

The second game will see the New York Rangers host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mike Sullivan, who coached the Penguins for the past 10 seasons, will make his debut as Rangers coach against his former team.

The night will conclude with Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar, perennial Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche visiting Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET).

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. In addition, at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, NHL Network will air a one-hour special edition of “NHL Tonight” covering the schedule release, which will be hosted by Jamison Coyle, Mike Rupp and E.J. Hradek. The special edition programming will also stream on NHL.com. NHL Network will continue to break down the schedule during its regularly scheduled NHL Tonight show at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Related Content

NHL to open 2025-26 season with tripleheader on Oct. 7

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026

Blackhawks' young core poised to return historic franchise to its perch

2026 Olympics present great 'opportunity' for Team Canada, GM says

Color of Hockey: Bellemare proud to represent France in 2026 Olympics

Hurricanes bolster top-6 forward group with addition of Ehlers

Parekh among decisions on defense for Flames heading into season

Sabres strengthen defense with trade for Kesselring

Bruins hire Sturm, add forward depth after finishing last in Atlantic Division

Ducks add veterans in coach Quenneville, forwards Granlund, Kreider

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Barron signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Jets

Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

2026 Olympics present great 'opportunity' for Team Canada, GM says

Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026

Blackhawks' young core poised to return historic franchise to its perch

Color of Hockey: Bellemare proud to represent France in 2026 Olympics

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Hurricanes bolster top-6 forward group with addition of Ehlers

After so many close calls, Pavelski finally wins American Century Championship

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Silovs traded to Penguins by Canucks for Stillman, draft pick

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings