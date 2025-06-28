Kings fan called on stage to make pick at 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Deputy Commissioner Daly invites diehard up from crowd to announce 216th selection

A Kings fan makes a guest pick and selects Sharpe at the 2025 NHL Draft

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeremy spoke in the draft today.

A 17-year-old Los Angeles Kings fan named Jeremy Roth -- and let's be real here he has to be a diehard -- was invited up on stage by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly to make his favorite team's final pick of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"I think Jeremy has been here the whole day and a big Kings fan," Daly said as he waved the young fan up to the podium. "So, I would invite Jeremy up to the stage to help me make this pick."

Daly spotted the youngster after, Roth said, he shouted from his third-row seat asking if he could make a pick.

"Bill Daly is up on stage, the crowd was kind of quiet," Roth told NHL.com. "I was kind of like 'Yo! Can I announce one of the Kings draft picks?' And he laughed and was like 'Maybe later.' I didn't think he was being serious! I locked eyes with him again around during the sixth round and (Daly) smiles at me and points to me with some guys backstage. They start laughing. They sent someone down to tell me do I want to announce the Kings last draft pick. I was like 'Yeah, absolutely!'"

Jeremy gleefully took the stage clad in a home black No. 11 Anze Kopitar sweater. If you were thinking his nerves would show, you should think again.

"L.A. how we feeling!" the L.A. native shouted as if he was Eddie Vedder himself addressing a sold-out show. "Can we get a 'Go Kings Go' up in here!"

After the chant, Daly helped Jeremy find the correct name, defenseman Will Sharpe of the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. Sharpe was the 216th pick, right near the end of the two-day event at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. There were 224 selections made over the course of Friday's first round and Saturday's completion of Rounds 2-7.

"The L.A. Kings posted me on (social media). My dad filmed it live on NHL Network... This is fun," Roth said. "My phone has been blowing up."

Roth described his Kings fandom as "massive" and said he decided to head to the draft's second day because he had just received his driver's license, but couldn't convince any friends to get up early on a Saturday morning.

But the joke's on them -- they missed their chance to become a famous Kings superfan.

“I don’t think I’m at the Will Ferrell level yet,” he laughed.

- NHL.com Editor-In-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report.

