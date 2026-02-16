Olympics causing NHL jerseys to steal fashion spotlight in Milan

MILAN -- Milan is famous for fashion. At the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the trendiest items are hockey jerseys, especially NHL players’ jerseys.

NHL players are participating in the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, and to see the impact, just walk around. The jerseys are all over the city -- in the arena, on the streets, at the tourist attractions -- worn by people from all over the world eager to see so many of the world’s best players in one place.

A woman stepped onto the Metro on Sunday, cramming into a car full of fans on their way to Santagiulia Arena for the Canada-France preliminary round game. She wore a Jack Hughes No. 86 New Jersey Devils jersey and a Nico Hischier autographed Devils hat.

“You from New Jersey?” I asked.

“Italy,” she said.

Her name was Elena Merlin, and she lived an hour from Milan. She used to be a figure skater, so she spent a lot of time on the ice. One day, she saw clips of an NHL game.