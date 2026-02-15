Matthews scores twice, Team USA cruises past Team Germany

Auston Matthews scored two goals, added an assist, and was a big part of the United States controlling the play throughout a 5-1 win against Team Germany at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday.

The U.S. (3-0-0-0) clinched first place in Group C and an automatic bye into the quarterfinals. It will be the second seed in the single elimination stage, behind Team Canada.

The Canadians also went 3-0-0-0 in Group A and earned the top seed with a plus-17 goal differential. Team USA finished the preliminary round with a plus-11 goal differential.

Zach Werenski, Brock Faber and Tage Thompson also scored, Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Americans, who will next play on Wednesday.