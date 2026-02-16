Czechia opens Olympic qualifying round looking to 'show the world' it belongs

MILAN -- Team Czechia is staring at two paths in front of it while preparing for a qualification round game against Team Denmark.

One path, and this is the one the Czechs would like to avoid, will lead them into a dark place they want no part of.

A loss to Denmark at Santagiulia Arena on Tuesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC) means Czechia will leave the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with just one win, 6-3 against Team France.

It would likely lead to hard questions about the state of sport in the proud hockey nation.

The other path, the one the Czechs believe they'll find, leads into the chance to play No. 1 Team Canada in the quarterfinals.

The Canadians cruised to a 5-0 win against them in the preliminary round, but defeating Denmark would give Czechia a chance at pulling an all-time Olympic upset.

"Definitely we want to show the world, and we want to show our nation that we're still part of the big hockey countries," Czech defenseman Radko Gudas said. "Definitely big motivation."

At this point, the Czechs aren't happy with how they've played here. After losing to Canada, it defeated France and lost 4-3 in overtime to Team Switzerland.

Tomas Hertl said they haven't put together a full 60-minute effort to be proud of yet.

"We didn't have it the three games we played," the Vegas Golden Knights forward said. "We had always good moments, but then we switch our game and try to do something else. We have to be the best we can."