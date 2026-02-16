NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini adds to Canada’s generational talent

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at Macklin Celebrini carrying over his elite play from the San Jose Sharks in the NHL to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

---

Macklin Celebrini has shown all the signs of being a superstar for the San Jose Sharks in the NHL and is adding to Canada’s generational talent at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 19-year-old had three points (two goals, one assist) in Canada’s 10-2 victory against France in the country's finale of the preliminary round. Celebrini is tied for the second-most points in the 2026 Olympics (six in three games) behind Connor McDavid (nine in three games), who has been his frequent linemate, and is tied with Tim Stützle for the tournament lead in goals (four each).

Among Olympic tournaments that have included NHL players, Celebrini has already tied Evgeni Malkin (2006: six points in seven games) for the most points by a teenager and surpassed Olli Määttä (2014) for the most goals by a teenager. In the win against France, Celebrini also became the first NHL player to ever score a penalty shot goal at the Olympics.

Celebrini has seen time on a line with McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, who are widely considered the two best players in the NHL, during the Olympics and played mostly with McDavid and Tom Wilson in the country’s most-recent game. Celebrini ranks fourth in the entire NHL in points this season (81 in 55 games), is tied for third in assists (53) and third in even-strength points (57). McDavid leads the NHL in points (96 in 58 games) as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, while MacKinnon is second (93 in 55 games) playing for the Colorado Avalanche.