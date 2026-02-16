Team Latvia confident history can repeat itself against Sweden

MILAN -- The words spilled out of the mouth of Kaspars Daugavins, measured and hopeful all at once.

The Latvian captain sports a beard that wouldn't be out of place in the Stanley Cup Final. His face, especially the unflinching eyes, are all business.

The 37-year-old has seen things during a nomadic hockey existence that has stretched across two decades, seven countries and 14 professional teams, including short stints with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

Tuesday, he plays in his 100th game with the senior national team.

The odds, the forward says, are stacked against Team Latvia when it faces Team Sweden in the win-or-go-home qualification round of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santaguilia Arena on Tuesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem).

But they are odds, not outcomes.

Daugavins and his teammates still will control the outcome.

"Sweden is going to be favorite," he said, pragmatically. "We don't have to be stupid and say they are not. We know that they have the world's best players there, but we will go out and prove that we know how to play hockey too.

"We've proved it before. We can play each team like any team in the world. We will see. It's sports. That's the best part of being an athlete -- one day, anything can happen."

The Latvians know this.