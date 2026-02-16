2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Single-elimination playoff begins Tuesday

5. Team Switzerland vs. 12. Team Italy (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)

How they got here

Switzerland (1-1-1-0, second in Group A): Defeated Team France 4-0, lost to Team Canada 5-1, defeated Team Czechia 4-3 in OT

Italy (0-0-3-0, fourth in Group B): Lost to Team Sweden 5-2, lost to Team Slovakia 3-2, lost to Team Finland 11-0

Player to watch

Switzerland: Forward Timo Meier is one behind the Olympics lead with three goals and tied with defenseman J.J. Moser for the team lead with four points in three games. His contributions will be even more important with Kevin Fiala sidelined with fractures in his lower left leg.

Italy: Goalie Damian Clara, a second-round pick (No. 60) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft, doesn't have great numbers (0-0-3-0, 6.51 goals-against average, .895 save percentage), but the 21-year-old demonstrated in Italy's 5-2 loss to Sweden in its Olympic opener that he can compete against world-class players, stopping 46 of 49 shots before having to leave in the third period because of cramping.

Will win if

Switzerland: Utilizes its superiority in depth and experience, particularly on defense with Roman Josi, Moser, Dean Kukan and Jonas Siegenthaler, and plays within its defensive structure.

Italy: Clara can repeat his performance against Sweden (and finish the game) to hold Switzerland's offense in check, and his teammates can score more than two goals for the first time in the Olympics.

EDGE Stats to watch

Switzerland defenseman Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) ranks eighth in the NHL at his position this season in midrange shots on goal (42) and is in the 95th percentile in offensive zone time percentage (46.1 percent).

The skinny

Even without Fiala, Switzerland is the clear favorite with big advantages at forward, defense and in net. Italy was able to stay close in its first two preliminary round games despite being heavily outshot before being routed by Finland, but generating chances and scoring goals (four in three games) has been a struggle throughout. The teams tied 3-3 in their only previous game at an Olympics with NHL players in the preliminary round of the 2006 Torino Games. The winner will face No. 4 seed Finland in the quarterfinals Wednesday.