2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Single-elimination playoff begins Tuesday

6. Team Germany vs. 11. Team France (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)
How they got here
Germany (1-0-2-0, second in Group C): Defeated Team Denmark 3-1, lost to Team Latvia 4-3, lost to Team USA 5-1
France (0-0-3-0, fourth in Group A): Lost to Team Switzerland 4-0, lost to Team Czechia 6-3, lost to Team Canada 10-2
Player to watch
Germany: Leon Draisaitl is fifth in the NHL with 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 55 games for the Edmonton Oilers this season, but the forward has been quiet with one assist in the past two games for Germany after getting a goal and an assist in its win against Denmark. He's due to break out against France.
France: Forward Alexandre Texier, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games this season with the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues, is the lone NHL player on France's roster. He'll need to elevate his play after being held without a point and having a minus-8 rating in his three preliminary round games.
Will win if
Germany: Stars such as Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka and Moritz Seider step up and it gets back to how it played against Denmark with a strong defensive structure in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer (1-1-0-0, 2.56 GAA, .917 save percentage).
France: Whichever goalie starts -- Julian Junca (0-0-1-0, 6.19 GAA, .867 save percentage), Antoine Keller (0-0-1-0, 6.00 GAA, .857 save percentage) Martin Neckar (0-0-1-0, 8.60 GAA, .769 save percentage) -- will need to play his best game and France will have to find a way to generate more offensively. Three of its five goals in the tournament came in a span of 4:53 in the second period against Czechia.
EDGE Stats to watch
Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) ranks fourth in the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (30) this season. The forward is also tied for sixth in high-danger goals (17).
The skinny
Germany finished second in its group despite losing its past two games and fell into favorable matchup against France. Germany could find its confidence offensively in this game, but it will need Grubauer to play better than he did against Latvia (four goals on 22 shots). France gave Czechia a scare, taking a 3-2 lead in the second period before losing 6-3, but managed only 12 shots on goal in that game. Draisaitl's father, Peter Draisaitl, had a goal and an assist when Germany defeated France 2-0 in the preliminary round of the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the teams' lone previous meeting in an Olympics including NHL players. The winner will face No. 3 seed Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.