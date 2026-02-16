Team USA played smart to earn Olympic quarterfinal bye, Granato says

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time in 12 years that they've been on this global stage. In order to provide an inside look at the experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and others around the game to share their insights. Today, Team USA icon Tony Granato, a forward at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, and an assistant at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and head coach at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Their record is perfect.
Yet there's been a bit of criticism that Team USA's play hasn't quite been that at times.
For my part, I've been impressed with their 3-0-0-0 start through the preliminary round. Remember, this is an Olympic sport where you don't get extra marks for artistic merit.
In the big picture, I think it's pretty much close to what I expected the first three games to look like. And I say that because it's a hard tournament. Opponents might not always have the same raw talent but the jerseys they are wearing represent their countries and they're going to give it their all because of that.
The one knock I've heard -- and it hasn't been a huge one -- is that they haven't looked too sharp to start games and that they've been feeling out opponents early on.
I disagree that it's a bad thing. I think it's very smart. Here's why.