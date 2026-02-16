Slafkovsky evolves into ‘grown man’ for Team Slovakia in 2nd Olympic appearance

21-year-old forward continues to get ‘better and better,’ has 10 goals in 10 tournament games

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Juraj Slafkovsky is comfortable with who he is and who he’s becoming.

The Montreal Canadiens forward is a cornerstone for the franchise, part of a young cadre of players entrusted with returning the Canadiens to glory.

But the 21-year-old is becoming a national icon for Team Slovakia as he dominates his second straight Olympics.

“I think I enjoy it,” Slafkovsky said after practice Monday. “Playing in Montreal, in the spotlight, I love it. I enjoy every game when there is the spotlight. I want to be the guy.”

He has been the guy here, the key figure for the Slovaks, who collected six points (2-0-1-0) and won Group B, advancing straight to the quarterfinals on Wednesday. There, they will play the winner of the Team Germany-Team France showdown in the qualification round on Tuesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem).

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is now mature enough to understand what has come before means little when survival at this tournament is on the line. That comes for Slovakia starting Wednesday. It’s win or go home for as long as the run lasts.

“I want to be that guy and I am happy it’s working, but the real tournament starts now,” he said. “You’ve got to show up on Wednesday and do it again.”

Craig Ramsey coached Slafkovsky at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the inclusion of a 17-year-old wunderkind a matter of debate in the weeks leading up to the tournament. Seven goals in seven games ended that argument abruptly, as did a bronze medal.

And Slafkovsky has returned bigger and better than ever. He has three goals and three assists in three games here, against NHL players no less. The League was not involved in the Olympics four years ago, and Slafkovsky was still four months from being drafted by Montreal.

“He just loves it,” said Ramsey, who remains a consultant to the national team program. “He is a guy on any team [who] wants to be the man. He wants to be the leader.”

The power forward is the unquestioned leader of this Slovakian team.

“He was a special one in Beijing,” coach Vladimir Orszagh said. “Now, as he grows as a player and grows as a human being, he is getting better and better. He’s the guy who leads us every game.”

The coach says Slafkovsky has grown by leaps and bounds while plying his trade in Montreal, which can be a pressure cooker for players.

He has produced more each NHL season. Slafkovsky has 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games for the Canadiens this season. He is part of a five-player group of young players that have helped Montreal (32-17-8) remain in the mix for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, joining forwards Nick Suzuki, 26, Cole Caufield, 25, and Ivan Demidov, 20, as well as 22-year-old defenseman Lane Hutson. The Canadiens ended a three-year playoff drought last season.

“I think they did a tremendous job in Montreal with him,” Orszagh said. “You can see how he has changed from two years ago when he was in the World Championships in the Czech Republic; now he is acting like a grown man. He’s a much better hockey player.”

The Montreal seasoning has helped Slafkovsky start to lay waste to the record book for the Slovakian national team.

Marian Hossa leads the country in Olympic goals, scoring 14 in 19 games. Miroslav Satan, the current GM of the Slovakian national team, had 10 goals in 22 games. Marian Gaborik had seven in 13 games, and Pavol Demitra had six in 15 games.

Each is a national hockey hero, part of the greatest generation of Slovak players.

Slafkovsky has done enough to join that elite group with 10 goals in 10 Olympic games.

“It didn’t take long,” Ramsey said, smiling.

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Tomas Tatar was in the wave of players who followed the Slovakian superstars now being stalked by Slafkovsky. The current captain remembers their greatness.

Now, he is experiencing another generational talent.

“His ceiling is already high, and I think he can still grow,” the 35-year-old said. “He is a great player and a great person to be around. I am very happy to be at the start of the journey and could help him develop.”

“It is great to see someone take the torch and carry it. He’s the next generation. I’m a little older and I am happy that Slovak hockey is in good hands.”

Ramsay is also happy, and why wouldn’t he be? Slafkovsky is exceeding the expectations held for his star pupil and is creating an undeniable legacy, both at home and abroad.

“This kid is going to be a star for a long time,” Ramsey said. “We will be saying in a few years, I know that guy. I watched him. We will be having great stories about Slafkovsky.”

