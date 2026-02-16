Slafkovsky evolves into ‘grown man’ for Team Slovakia in 2nd Olympic appearance

MILAN -- Juraj Slafkovsky is comfortable with who he is and who he’s becoming.

The Montreal Canadiens forward is a cornerstone for the franchise, part of a young cadre of players entrusted with returning the Canadiens to glory.

But the 21-year-old is becoming a national icon for Team Slovakia as he dominates his second straight Olympics.

“I think I enjoy it,” Slafkovsky said after practice Monday. “Playing in Montreal, in the spotlight, I love it. I enjoy every game when there is the spotlight. I want to be the guy.”

He has been the guy here, the key figure for the Slovaks, who collected six points (2-0-1-0) and won Group B, advancing straight to the quarterfinals on Wednesday. There, they will play the winner of the Team Germany-Team France showdown in the qualification round on Tuesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem).

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is now mature enough to understand what has come before means little when survival at this tournament is on the line. That comes for Slovakia starting Wednesday. It’s win or go home for as long as the run lasts.

“I want to be that guy and I am happy it’s working, but the real tournament starts now,” he said. “You’ve got to show up on Wednesday and do it again.”

Craig Ramsey coached Slafkovsky at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the inclusion of a 17-year-old wunderkind a matter of debate in the weeks leading up to the tournament. Seven goals in seven games ended that argument abruptly, as did a bronze medal.

And Slafkovsky has returned bigger and better than ever. He has three goals and three assists in three games here, against NHL players no less. The League was not involved in the Olympics four years ago, and Slafkovsky was still four months from being drafted by Montreal.

“He just loves it,” said Ramsey, who remains a consultant to the national team program. “He is a guy on any team [who] wants to be the man. He wants to be the leader.”