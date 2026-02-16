2026 'much bigger deal' for Team USA's Faber, Sanderson

MILAN -- The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are the second go-round on the world stage for Brock Faber and Jake Sanderson.

The defensemen, who are here playing for Team USA, also represented their country at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

And that is pretty much where the similarities end.

"Everything's different," Sanderson said Sunday.

For one, the 2022 Olympics did not feature NHL players, just like the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Also, the world was still dealing with coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, there were no fans in the stands.

At these Olympics, NHL players are participating for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, Russia, and the stands have been packed with boisterous fans cheering on all 12 countries.

"The atmosphere is just unbelievable," Sanderson said.

Sanderson, who was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was a 19-year-old at the University of North Dakota during the Beijing Games. He had one assist in one game. Now 23, he's in his fourth season with the Senators and has 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists) in 57 games.

Faber was 19 and at the University of Minnesota in 2022. He played all four games in Beijing and had one assist. A Los Angeles Kings prospect at the time after being selected by them in the second round (No. 45) in the 2020 draft, he was traded to the Wild for forward Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022, and is now in his third full season with Minnesota. A finalist for the 2023-24 Calder Trophy, given to the NHL rookie of the year, Faber has 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games.