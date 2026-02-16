Wilson has been 'outstanding' on, off ice at Olympics for Team Canada

Capitals forward has 3 points in 3 games, willing to stick up for teammates

Wilson_TeamCanada_2026Olympics

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- From the bubble to the top line, Tom Wilson's Team Canada story arc is about as unique as he is on the top-seeded team in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"That kid is a hell of a hockey player," Canada coach Jon Cooper said, "and outstanding, outstanding in the locker room."

Wilson put his stamp on the tournament Sunday, coming to the defense of teammate Nathan MacKinnon after he took a high hit from Team France's Pierre Crinon with 8:38 remaining in the third period of a 10-2 win.

Wilson went to hit Crinon on the end boards seconds after a face-off in France's zone. The two tangled, gloves came off, Crinon held Wilson down and tried to throw a few punches with each linesperson trying to break it up. Eventually, a helmetless Wilson got up, circled the officials and was able to pull Crinon down to the ice.

Each received five minutes for fighting and the game misconduct that comes with a fighting major, according to International Ice Hockey Federation rules.

It all happened as MacKinnon was still brooding on the bench, angry at the hit he took from Crinon. Yet it was Wilson, Canada's most physically imposing player, doing what he does all the time for his Washington Capitals teammates in the NHL, standing up for them.

"When guys wear the same jersey as Tom, he's going to play for you," MacKinnon said, "and it takes a special person to do that for sure."

There is no one else like Wilson on Team Canada, which finished the preliminary round as the top seed and on Wednesday will play the winner of No. 9 Team Denmark and No. 8 Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena.

He blends skill and brawn to be effective, and he's doing it with a bit of a chip on his shoulder to prove to the rest of the hockey world, at least in Canada, that he belongs on what very well may be the best team in the world.

"I just feel very privileged and very lucky to be in this position to wear this jersey at the Winter Olympics and try to help my team win," Wilson said. "I'm proud to be Canadian. Winning a gold medal and winning a Stanley Cup is everything a kid dreams of in Canada. Not taking it for granted."

Wilson was far from a lock to make Canada's roster when the NHL season began.

He did not play at the 4 Nations Face-Off one year ago and Canada won that tournament. But clearly the Canadians felt they needed some extra size and physicality on their Olympic team.

It wasn't, though, because they wanted someone who would drop the gloves. That's not normal in international hockey because of the rules.

Even Wilson's fight Sunday did not include the ceremonial dropping of the gloves before he and Crinon engaged. It was physical, heat-of-the-battle stuff, and then gloves went flying. Wilson even looked like he was trying to avoid a fighting major and game misconduct until he got furious at Crinon trying to take some liberties.

But his ire was clearly targeted at Cronin for what he did to MacKinnon, and it always helps when you have a player who can do that and still play with the best players in the world.

That's Wilson.

Canada's belief in him is so strong that Cooper has had him playing on the top line with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini.

"Everybody needs an 'F1,' and that big boy there is one of the best I've seen," Cooper said, using the term that refers to the first forward to enter the zone on a forecheck.

Wilson has a goal and two assists in three games.

"I've played against Macklin and Connor a lot, and it's not fun," Wilson said. "Playing with them is a lot more fun. They're so good with the puck. For me, it's about go get it for them, get it to them, get open and they'll do the rest."

Cooper has bumped Wilson down to move MacKinnon onto the top line with McDavid and Celebrini at times in the past two games, but he said he does that when he feels the team needs an offensive burst.

Wilson has been with them for the majority of the time and likely will stay there at least at the start of the game Wednesday.

But even if he changes lines, it doesn't change Wilson's game.

"He's a fantastic teammate," MacKinnon said. "He's a great guy off the ice and doing everything on the ice too. He's a pleasure to have."

