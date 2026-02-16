5 things learned from Day 5 of Olympics

MILAN -- The preliminary round of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 concluded Sunday with four games.

Team Switzerland needed overtime to top Team Czechia, 4-3, Team Canada beat Team France, 10-2, Team Denmark topped Team Latvia, 4-2, and Team USA beat Team Germany, 5-1.

NHL.com is on site in Milan and will provide insights and observations each day.

Here are five things learned from Day 5 of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics:

Now the fun really starts

With the preliminary round over, the matchups for the single-elimination qualification playoff games on Tuesday are set. Switzerland (5) will play Italy (12), Germany (6) will play France (11), Sweden (7) will play Latvia (10), and (8) Czechia will play Denmark (9). Looking even further ahead, one potential quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday is Sweden vs. the United States, which is ranked second. But after a day void of games on Monday, the action picks up on Tuesday and it’s going to be a blast.