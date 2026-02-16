Olympic qualifying playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

4 games, 8 teams compete in knockout stage with chance of reaching quarterfinals

The rubber meets the road during the qualifying playoffs of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

It's the start of three rounds of elimination games in four days that will determine which teams advance to the semifinals and have a shot to medal.

For the eight teams that did not advance directly into the quarterfinals, the qualification round presents the first hurdle in that journey. Team USA, Team Slovakia, Team Finland and Team Canada are idle until Wednesday.

These games are must-watch affairs because of the stakes and the parity among the teams involved, a hockey marathon full of memorable moments and raw emotions.

But which game is the most intriguing?

We asked NHL.com's four writers covering the tournament in Milan for their opinions. Not surprisingly, each game got a vote.

Team France vs. Team Germany (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)

We're still waiting for Leon Draisaitl's first big Olympic moment. No better time than when it matters most for Team Germany and its captain. And it would be fitting for it to happen against Team France. The only other time Germany played France in an Olympics involving NHL players was at the 1998 Nagano Games. Peter Draisaitl, Leon's father, had a goal and an assist in Germany's 2-0 win against the French in the preliminary round. Leon was 2. Peter, now 60, will be at Santagiulia Arena to watch his 30-year-old son try to lead his team into the quarterfinals after a relatively disappointing preliminary round. Germany won one of three games, defeating Team Denmark 3-1 despite getting outshot 38-26. Draisaitl scored and had an assist in that game, but he was limited to one assist in Germany's past two games, losses to Team Latvia (4-3) and Team USA (5-1). Germany's power play, which is led by Draisaitl, went 0-for-7 in the two losses. Now let's see if Draisaitl can heat up against France, because if he can, one of the best players in the world will be entering the quarterfinals with confidence. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Team Italy vs. Team Switzerland (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)

On paper, this looks like an easy win for the Swiss. They went 2-0-1-0 in the preliminary round, while Italy went 0-0-3-0 and lost its final group game to Team Finland 11-0. But this game won't be played on paper, instead on the ice at the cozy confines of Rho Arena. It's going to be loud, it's going to be crazy and it's going to be fun. One player to watch is forward Timo Meier, who has brought a physical element to the Swiss and could be a handful for Italy. Then there is Meier's New Jersey Devils teammate, Nico Hischier, who is joy to watch for his immense talent and -foot game. Though the Swiss provide offense, Italy has goalie Damian Clara, a prospect for the Anaheim Ducks who is capable of stealing a win. Sure, Italy got crushed by the Finns, but it hung tough against Sweden and only fell to Slovakia, the group winner, by one goal. Don't let the seeds fool you, I think this one to be tighter than expected. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Team Denmark vs. Team Czechia (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN)

Don't underestimate the Danes, who are underdogs against a team with NHL stars including Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl. But in the preliminary round, Denmark felt it was the better team in a 3-1 loss to Team Germany, which had Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle. The Danes led Team USA 2-1 in the second period and trailed the Americans 4-3 entering the third before losing 6-3. Then they defeated Team Latvia 4-2. They have a solid NHL goalie in Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes, and NHL skill up front with forwards Nikolaj Ehlers of the Hurricanes, Lars Eller of the Senators and Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Tampa Bay Lightning, plus 20-year-old Seattle Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard. If Andersen can hold the fort and their older defense corps can get the puck up to their forwards, they could make things interesting against the Czechs. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Team Latvia vs. Team Sweden (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)

The Latvians are the underdog here, for sure. Heck, Latvia captain Kaspars Daugavins said it would be stupid to think otherwise. The Latvians are always underdogs against the bigger teams at the Olympics. They don't always play the role of minnow well, though. Ask Team Sweden, which lost to the Latvia 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Or ask Team Canada, which had a dogfight with Latvia in the quarterfinals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics before advancing with a 2-1 victory. The Latvians are disciplined, physical, opportunistic and their goalies shine in high-event games. Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arturs Silovs of the Pittsburgh Penguins are each capable of stealing a game. And, let's face it, the Swedes are still trying to find their mojo. That's why they are in this predicament instead of having booked passage to the quarters. Sweden has been the opposite of Latvia, undisciplined, lacking a killer instinct and average in the net. It should make for great theater. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

