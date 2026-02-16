Olympic qualifying playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

The rubber meets the road during the qualifying playoffs of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

It's the start of three rounds of elimination games in four days that will determine which teams advance to the semifinals and have a shot to medal.

For the eight teams that did not advance directly into the quarterfinals, the qualification round presents the first hurdle in that journey. Team USA, Team Slovakia, Team Finland and Team Canada are idle until Wednesday.

These games are must-watch affairs because of the stakes and the parity among the teams involved, a hockey marathon full of memorable moments and raw emotions.

But which game is the most intriguing?

We asked NHL.com's four writers covering the tournament in Milan for their opinions. Not surprisingly, each game got a vote.