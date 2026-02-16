United States finding success through bonding, consistency at Olympics

MILAN -- It was almost midnight local time when Matthew Tkachuk walked through the interview area at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday. Team USA had been in Milan for eight days, played its third 9:10 game in four nights and earned its third straight win, defeating Team Germany 5-1.

Tkachuk seemed exhausted and exhilarated at the same time.

The preliminary round of the men’s hockey tournament is over at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Next comes single elimination.

The American earned the second seed behind Team Canada and a bye into the quarterfinals Wednesday. They will play the winner of Team Sweden and Team Latvia, who play in the qualification playoffs Tuesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC).

“Just super excited to get in the knockout stage,” Tkachuk said. “We’ve only been here for however long, but it feels like we’ve been here for way longer.”

The forward laughed.

“It feels like this group’s been together for way longer,” he said. “The sacrifice ... We talk about it all the time, the commitment, kind of the life-changing experience this is for all of us. We don’t want to stop now.”

The Americans hope that will be a key to their quest for their first Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980 and their first win in a best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 1996.

The executives and coaches valued chemistry highly after the United States went to overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game last season, losing to Canada 3-2.

Of the 25 players on the Olympic roster, 21 played in that tournament.

“We really like our group,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We think we’re built the right way. We think we have a lot of talent, and we look forward to the challenge.”