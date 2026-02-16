Czechia, Sweden tasked with tough decisions in goal at start of knockout stage 

Czechia also has a policy to not reveal its starting goalie until closer to the start of the game, so it hasn’t been announced if Rulik will go back to Lukas Dostal or Dan Vladar, or pull an audible and go with Karel Vejmelka instead when the No. 8 Czechs play No. 9 Team Denmark (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).

Dostal, who won his last two starts with the Anaheim Ducks before the Olympic break, made 31 saves in a 5-0 loss to Team Canada on Thursday and 25 in a 4-3 overtime loss to Team Switzerland on Sunday. Vladar faced only 12 shots and stopped nine in a 6-3 win against Team France on Friday.

Vejmelka dressed as the backup against France but hasn’t played.

“Personally, I’ve been feeling good,” Dostal said. “I had a really tough game the first one against Canada; obviously they have a hell of a team here, but it was fun to play against them. For a kid from a small village from Czech to play against Canada at the Olympic stage best-on-best, that was a big honor. But personally, I’ve been feeling good. The way we ended in Anaheim on a winning streak, I kind of feel the momentum I carried here. But one puck at a time, one game at a time.”

It might be a cliché, but Dostal is accurate with that type of mindset at this stage of the tournament.

Czechia would get another crack at top-seeded Canada in the quarterfinals if it wins against Denmark. Sweden would have a chance to eliminate No. 2 Team USA in the quarterfinals with a win against Latvia.

“We put ourselves in this position,” Gustavsson said. “We just have to take it day by day. Tomorrow is our main priority to win that game and then we take it from there, I guess.”

If the Czechs and Swedes advance, Hallam and Rulik will have to examine the goaltending situation again, only this time with the back-to-back coming into play.

However, as Dostal said, there is a significant difference between a goalie starting both ends of a back-to-back in the Olympics compared to doing it in the NHL.

“With the NHL, you have so much traveling,” he said. “Here, you just finish, you go back to the village, you can rest, eat some food, hang out with your family. I would say it’s more relaxing and you have more energy than in the NHL.”

That doesn’t mean it’s easier, though.

“Elimination game,” Dostal said, “so obviously there will be more pressure mentally to stay focused.”

And pressure on the coach to make the right decision.