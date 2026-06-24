NHL EDGE stats: Kyrou can bounce back after trade to Capitals

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying reasons Jordan Kyrou could bounce back after being traded to the Washington Capitals.

1. Midrange goals

Kyrou was acquired by the Capitals from the St. Louis Blues on June 23, giving him a chance to rebound offensively for a potential fringe playoff team in the Metropolitan Division. Washington, which finished second in the NHL standings and won its division just two seasons ago, adds a 28-year-old goal-scorer who could slot into either of their top two lines and power-play units.

Since 1994-95, Kyrou was one of three Blues players with three straight 30-goal seasons; the others were Vladimir Tarasenko (five straight from 2014-15 to 2018-19) and Keith Tkachuk (three straight from 2001-02 to 2003-04). Kyrou has a chance to boost Washington’s offense; the Capitals ranked 15th in goals per game (3.18) and 25th on the power play (17.8) this season and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

During the 2024-25 season (when Kyrou scored 36 goals with St. Louis), he ranked among the NHL’s top 10 in both midrange shots on goal (111; tied for sixth) and midrange goals (16; tied for seventh). From 2022-23 to 2024-25, Kyrou scored 29 snap shot goals, which was tied with Alex Ovechkin and others for 11th in the NHL over that span. During the 2022-23 season (when Kyrou scored career-high 37 goals with Blues), he ranked fourth in the entire League in midrange goals (20).

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer (929) and Washington’s longtime captain, ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (108; tied for sixth) this season but took a step back in midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) compared to 2024-25 (16; tied with Kyrou among League’s top 10). The Capitals also have elite goal-scoring defenseman Jakob Chychrun (leads position with 26 midrange goals over past two seasons combined) but, as a team, only ranked 18th in midrange goals this season (77).