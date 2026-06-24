NHL EDGE stats: Kyrou can bounce back after trade to Capitals

Past midrange prowess, skating speed give forward high ceiling with fresh start

Jordan Kyrou
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying reasons Jordan Kyrou could bounce back after being traded to the Washington Capitals.

1. Midrange goals

Kyrou was acquired by the Capitals from the St. Louis Blues on June 23, giving him a chance to rebound offensively for a potential fringe playoff team in the Metropolitan Division. Washington, which finished second in the NHL standings and won its division just two seasons ago, adds a 28-year-old goal-scorer who could slot into either of their top two lines and power-play units.

Since 1994-95, Kyrou was one of three Blues players with three straight 30-goal seasons; the others were Vladimir Tarasenko (five straight from 2014-15 to 2018-19) and Keith Tkachuk (three straight from 2001-02 to 2003-04). Kyrou has a chance to boost Washington’s offense; the Capitals ranked 15th in goals per game (3.18) and 25th on the power play (17.8) this season and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

During the 2024-25 season (when Kyrou scored 36 goals with St. Louis), he ranked among the NHL’s top 10 in both midrange shots on goal (111; tied for sixth) and midrange goals (16; tied for seventh). From 2022-23 to 2024-25, Kyrou scored 29 snap shot goals, which was tied with Alex Ovechkin and others for 11th in the NHL over that span. During the 2022-23 season (when Kyrou scored career-high 37 goals with Blues), he ranked fourth in the entire League in midrange goals (20).

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer (929) and Washington’s longtime captain, ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (108; tied for sixth) this season but took a step back in midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) compared to 2024-25 (16; tied with Kyrou among League’s top 10). The Capitals also have elite goal-scoring defenseman Jakob Chychrun (leads position with 26 midrange goals over past two seasons combined) but, as a team, only ranked 18th in midrange goals this season (77).

STL@ANA: Kyrou rings it off the post to break the ice

2. Skating speed

Kyrou ranked in the 85th percentile among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts this season (142). In four of the five seasons during the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22), Kyrou has also ranked in the 85th percentile or higher among forwards in max skating speed:

• 2025-26: 23.04 mph (86th percentile)
• 2024-25: 23.14 mph (90th percentile)
• 2022-23: 22.87 mph (85th percentile)
• 2021-22: 23.71 mph (98th percentile)

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Kyrou scored eight of his 18 goals off the rush this season, meaning when goals are scored within five seconds of a team crossing the offensive blue line. He also led the Blues with 136 inferenced shots attempts off the rush; inferenced shot attempts exclude those taken from outside of 60 feet or beyond the goal line and empty-net situations. Washington, as a team, ranked 25th in the League in goals off the rush, showing a potential area of improvement after the Kyrou trade.

STL@WPG, Gm7: Kyrou nets one-handed shot for opening goal

3. Uncertainty surrounding Ovechkin’s future

Washington’s outlook for next season hinges on Ovechkin’s future; the 40-year-old played in the final season of his five-year contract with the Capitals and plans to decide in the offseason whether he will return for a 22nd NHL season. Ovechkin has led the Capitals in goals in each of his 21 seasons, by far the most of any player for a single team in League history.

In the event that Ovechkin returns for next season, it’s worth noting his last teammate to score at least 35 goals in a single season was Alexander Semin (40 in 2009-10). If Ovechkin retires, Kyrou has the ceiling of being Washington’s leading goal scorer and has held his own in terms of offensive zone time in the past.

Kyrou ranked in the 92nd percentile among forwards in even-strength offensive zone time percentage (43.5) this season and was in the 88th percentile at his position in that category at all strengths (45.2). But Kyrou, who played mostly on a separate line from St. Louis’ top center Robert Thomas this season, was held to 18 goals (his lowest total since 2020-21) as the Blues missed the postseason. In terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage, Washington (49.5; tied for 15th) ranked higher than St. Louis (48.3; 24th) this season but, even with Ovechkin, had the fourth-worst offensive zone time percentage as a team (39.7).

Kyrou, meanwhile, led Blues skaters in both 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-144) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (54.3) this season, indicating he could benefit from a better supporting cast and take on a featured role if needed. With Kyrou and late-season impact prospect additions in defenseman Cole Hutson (10 points in 14 games) and forward Ilya Protas (four points in four games; joined line with brother Aliaksei Protas), the Capitals have an upward trajectory regardless of Ovechkin’s decision.

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