As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Chicago Blackhawks
Nazar's scoring ability in high-danger zone could help offset absence of Bedard out of gate
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1. Bedard’s robust advanced stats
Though Connor Bedard will miss the start of this season after having shoulder surgery in July and is not expected to return until November, he’s coming off the best season of his career according to surface-level and underlying statistics. The 21-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) last season despite being limited to 69 games and took big strides in terms of his speed metrics compared to earlier in his career. Bedard ranked among the forward leaders in 20-22 mph speed bursts (184; 95th percentile) and 22-plus mph bursts (11; 91st percentile) last season, exceeding his previous career totals in those categories over his first two NHL seasons combined (170 speed bursts of 20-22 mph and two bursts of 22-plus mph in first 150 games).
Bedard, who has led Chicago in points in each of his first three NHL seasons, was a standout among forwards in skating distance; he ranked in the 91st percentile or higher at the position in total miles skated at all strengths (234.97), even strength (197.03) and on the power play (37.59) last season. He also ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in single-game skating distance (4.17 miles on Oct. 19). Bedard’s improved play has led to greater usage with his average ice time and rank at the position getting better each season: 19:47 per game as a rookie (33rd among forwards), 20:17 in 2024-25 (tied for 21st) and 20:52 last season (13th).
Bedard’s advanced shot metrics also saw an uptick last season as he set career highs and ranked highly among forwards in the following categories:
• Hardest shot: 90.74 mph (87th percentile)
• Average shot speed: 69.74 (92nd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 102 (98th percentile; tied for 10th in NHL)
• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (91st percentile)
• Long-range goals: 2 (93rd percentile)
2. High-danger prowess
The Blackhawks tied the Buffalo Sabres for the best high-danger shooting percentage (22.7) in the NHL last season. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi led Chicago with a League career-high 32 goals and ranked second in the NHL in high-danger goals (29) behind Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars (30).
Another standout in terms of high-danger shooting prowess was Frank Nazar, who could fill in as the No. 1 center in Bedard’s absence to start the season; Nazar scored 10 of his 15 goals from high-danger zones last season. The addition of defenseman Bowen Byram, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 23, also could also give the Blackhawks a creative puck-moving threat capable of getting to the front of the net; Byram ranked among the defenseman leaders in both high-danger shots on goal (14; 95th percentile) and high-danger goals (three; 92nd percentile; tied for ninth at position) in the League last season.
Goalie Spencer Knight, meanwhile, ranked second in high-danger saves (432; behind Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders with 452) and sixth in high-danger save percentage (.847) in his first year as a No. 1 goalie. Knight set NHL career highs and was among the League leaders in games played (55; tied for ninth) and shots faced (1,583; fourth), while also tying his career high in wins (19). Knight also tied for third in 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations (.931), meaning when a game is tied in the first or second period or within one goal in the third period.
3. Shots-by-location upgrades
Chicago hasn’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020 and hasn’t advanced past the first round since winning its most recent championship in 2015. Over the past six seasons combined (since 2020-21), the Blackhawks rank last in the NHL in goals per game (2.55) and shots on goal per game (26.6).
Chicago is expecting rookie forwards Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov (64 points in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League last season) to provide much more scoring punch, especially in Bedard’s absence, while the reunion with franchise icon Patrick Kane (signed two-year contract July 23) should also spark the offense and power play (16.9 percent; 29th in the NHL). Once Bedard returns from injury, Chicago can either spread out center options in Bedard, Nazar and Frondell or load up their top six with its elite young talent while leaning heavily on Bedard’s aforementioned advanced metrics.
Frondell had nine points (three goals, six assists), two on the power play, and 36 shots on goal in 12 NHL games last season. Each of Frondell’s three goals came from high-danger zones, and though it was a small sample size, Frondell also ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in both hardest shot (93.56 mph) and average shot speed (61.82).
Kane, despite being limited to 67 of the Detroit Red Wings’ 82 games last season, continued to have strong perimeter shot metrics, ranking among the forward leaders in both long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (59; 87th percentile). It’s also worth noting Byram ranked in the 88th percentile or higher among defensemen in midrange shots on goal (30) and midrange goals (six) last season, and all of the Blackhawks’ new players can help the team emerge as an up-and-coming team in the Western Conference once Bedard returns.
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