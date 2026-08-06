NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Chicago Blackhawks

1. Bedard’s robust advanced stats

Though Connor Bedard will miss the start of this season after having shoulder surgery in July and is not expected to return until November, he’s coming off the best season of his career according to surface-level and underlying statistics. The 21-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) last season despite being limited to 69 games and took big strides in terms of his speed metrics compared to earlier in his career. Bedard ranked among the forward leaders in 20-22 mph speed bursts (184; 95th percentile) and 22-plus mph bursts (11; 91st percentile) last season, exceeding his previous career totals in those categories over his first two NHL seasons combined (170 speed bursts of 20-22 mph and two bursts of 22-plus mph in first 150 games).

Bedard, who has led Chicago in points in each of his first three NHL seasons, was a standout among forwards in skating distance; he ranked in the 91st percentile or higher at the position in total miles skated at all strengths (234.97), even strength (197.03) and on the power play (37.59) last season. He also ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in single-game skating distance (4.17 miles on Oct. 19). Bedard’s improved play has led to greater usage with his average ice time and rank at the position getting better each season: 19:47 per game as a rookie (33rd among forwards), 20:17 in 2024-25 (tied for 21st) and 20:52 last season (13th).

Bedard’s advanced shot metrics also saw an uptick last season as he set career highs and ranked highly among forwards in the following categories:

• Hardest shot: 90.74 mph (87th percentile)

• Average shot speed: 69.74 (92nd percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 102 (98th percentile; tied for 10th in NHL)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (91st percentile)

• Long-range goals: 2 (93rd percentile)