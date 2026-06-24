Mailbag: Potential moves heading into Draft; Hall of Fame voting process

Are you anticipating more significant trades this week prior to and during the draft? If so, from which teams? -- @MrEd315

Absolutely.

Trades already have (Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers) and will continue to dominate the offseason player movement. The class of unrestricted free agents is relatively underwhelming save for a handful of impact players (Alex Tuch, Sergei Bobrovsky, John Carlson, Rasmus Andersson, Anthony Mantha and maybe, just maybe, Alex Ovechkin), so the real juice will come in the trades that are still to be made.

The Detroit Red Wings have to figure out the Dylan Larkin situation. Larkin has requested a trade. That doesn't mean the Red Wings have to move him now, but the last thing they want is an untenable situation with their captain. That never works. So will they move him, where and what will the price be? There is a blueprint for cost with the Ottawa Senators getting three first-round picks, including Nos. 9 and 25 in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, from the Panthers for Tkachuk.

The Senators are looking to move some of the picks they got to get an impact player or players in return. It'll be quite interesting to see what they do now that they're loaded with draft capital and have about $25 million in salary cap space.

The Dallas Stars have to figure out the future of Jason Robertson, who is a pending restricted free agent. He could sign long term in Dallas, or the Stars could trade him, potentially a sign and trade.

The New York Rangers have to determine if they're keeping or trading center Vincent Trocheck. There could be a domino effect with Trocheck depending on the Larkin situation and how that plays out.

If the Panthers are going to let Bobrovsky go to the market and become an unrestricted free agent, what does that mean for their goaltending? They could look to acquire a goalie in a trade. Along those lines, what is Connor Hellebuyck's future with the Winnipeg Jets?

The Minnesota Wild are always going to be active in the trade market with general manager Bill Guerin always ready to swing for the fences. Larkin would be a perfect fit for the Wild, who need a top-six center, but does Minnesota have the assets to get him? That remains to be seen.

The trade market is where it's at this offseason.