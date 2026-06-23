Kyrou traded to Capitals by Blues for McMichael, 1st-round pick

Selected by the Blues in the second round (No. 35) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kyrou has 378 points (168 goals, 210 assists) in 488 regular-season games, and 13 points (11 goals, two assists) in 28 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We are thrilled to acquire Jordan and welcome him to our team,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “Jordan is an exceptionally talented and dynamic offensive player who will make an immediate impact on our club. His skill, creativity, and ability to generate offense at an elite level will be a tremendous addition to our group. At just 28 years old and under contract for the next five seasons, Jordan is entering the prime years of his career. We believe he is an ideal fit for our team both now and for the long term."

McMichael, who can become a restricted free agent on July 1, had 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 78 games this season.

Selected by the Capitals in the first round (No. 25) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old has 154 points (67 goals, 87 assists) in 315 regular-season games, and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 18 playoff games.

“We would also like to sincerely thank Connor for everything he has contributed to our club," Patrick said. "Since being drafted in 2019, Connor has represented our team with professionalism and class both on and off the ice. We wish him and his family nothing but success as he begins this next chapter with St. Louis.”

Gastrin was selected by Washington in the second round (No. 37) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old had 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games for MoDo in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-highest professional league, this season.

The Blues (37-33-12), who finished four points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, now have four picks in the first round of this year's draft, which will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo beginning on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). St. Louis also has picks No. 11, No. 15 (from Detroit Red Wings) and No. 29 (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders).