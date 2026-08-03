NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Buffalo Sabres

Thompson’s premier advanced shooting metrics extend to shots by location; he ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following categories last season:

High-danger shots on goal: 73 (93rd percentile)

High-danger goals: 15 (90th percentile)

Mid-range shots on goal: 110 (99th percentile; fifth in NHL)

Mid-range goals: 19 (99th percentile (99th percentile; third in NHL)

Long-range shots on goal: 41 (99th percentile; tied for fourth at position)

Long-range goals: three (97th percentile; tied for 10th at position)

2. Goals-by-location prowess

The Sabres ranked among the League leaders in both high-danger goals (142; tied for sixth) and mid-range goals (94; tied for third). Buffalo’s 236 goals from high-danger and mid-range zones combined ranked third in the NHL closely behind the Carolina Hurricanes (239) and Tampa Bay Lightning (237). One of the biggest reasons the Sabres returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ending a 14-season drought, was their opportunistic scoring; they were tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the NHL lead in high-danger shooting percentage (22.7) and ranked fifth in mid-range shooting percentage (13.5).

In terms of high-danger goals, forwards Jason Zucker (team-high 19, 96th percentile) and Josh Doan (17; 94th percentile) both ranked in the 94th percentile or higher among forwards last season. Zach Benson, who scored 10 of his career-high 13 goals last season from high-danger zones, should help offset the departure of Alex Tuch (traded to Capitals on June 26); Tuch ranked second on Buffalo in high-danger goals (18; 95th percentile) last season.

The Sabres should continue to see offensive production from their defensemen in 2026-27. Rasmus Dahlin had a career-high 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) last season, which ranked sixth among NHL defensemen and was the most by a Sabres player at the position since Phil Housley (81 in 1989-90). Dahlin was tied for the defenseman lead in high-danger goals (six) and ranked highly at the position in high-danger shots on goal (18; tied for sixth), mid-range shots on goal (65; tied for fourth) and mid-range goals (eight; tied for eighth). The addition of Olen Zellweger, who had 10 high-danger goals (87th percentile) last season, could help Buffalo overcome the departure of Bowen Byram (traded to Blackhawks on June 24).