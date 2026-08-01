NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Anaheim Ducks

2. Shots by location prowess

Anaheim ranked among the top 10 in all three shots by location categories: the Ducks were third in midrange shots on goal (734) and long-range shots on goal (531), and seventh in high-danger shots on goal (702).

Forward Beckett Sennecke, who tied Matthew Schaefer for the NHL goal lead among rookies last season with 23, led rookies in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile among all forwards) and also ranked highly in high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile at position). Forward Leo Carlsson ranked in the 92nd percentile at his position in high-danger goals (16), while veteran wing Chris Kreider ranked in the 93rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (73).

Anaheim tied for eighth in long-range goals (21), led by defenseman Jackson LaCombe (four; 90th percentile at position). It's worth noting that John Carlson, who was acquired by the Ducks prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes during the offseason and eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving the Ducks less depth in terms of long-range goals; he scored five last season, tied for 10th in NHL.