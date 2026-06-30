NHL EDGE stats: Dorofeyev trade gives Rangers elite young goal-scorer
Power-play impact, shot metrics, offensive zone prowess improve New York’s outlook
EDGE STATS COVERAGE:
Offseason news:
1. Power-play impact
The Rangers acquired Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26 and signed him to a seven-year contract, giving them an elite young goal-scorer that ranks among the NHL leaders in many key offensive metrics. Over the past two seasons combined, Dorofeyev is tied for second in the NHL in power-play goals (33; behind Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston’s 38). Over those two seasons (since 2024-25), Dorofeyev was one of two players with at least 65 goals, 25 power-play goals and 450 shots on goal (other: Alex DeBrincat of Detroit Red Wings).
Dorofeyev, who’s only 25 years old, is also one of 11 players in the League to have 35 or more goals in each of the past two seasons. The Rangers, meanwhile, have not had a player with consecutive 35-goal seasons before turning 26 years old since Adam Graves (1992-93, 1993-94).
During the 2026 playoffs, when the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final (lost to Carolina Hurricanes in six games), Dorofeyev was tied with Brett Howden for the postseason lead in high-danger goals (eight each) and ranked second in playoff goals overall (12) behind Howden (14). The trade gives the Rangers a go-to offensive player after they moved Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
The Rangers had one of the top power plays this season (24.9; fifth), but it’s worth noting Panarin was on the roster for more than half of the year. Panarin is more of a pass-first player than Dorofeyev, but the Rangers’ new addition has a chance to thrive with Mika Zibanejad at even strength and on the power play. Zibanejad was among the NHL leaders in both power-play goals (16; tied for fifth) and power-play points (35; seventh) this season, leading the Rangers in both categories.
Adam Fox, another focal point of the Rangers’ first power-play unit, ranked second among defensemen in power-play points per game this season (0.44; behind Quinn Hughes’ 0.46) and was tied for fifth at the position in points per game overall (0.96). Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Fox ranks third among defensemen in power-play points (137) behind only Cale Makar (167) and Hughes (166).
2. Shot metrics
Dorofeyev, an advanced stats juggernaut, ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following shot metrics this regular season:
• Hardest shot: 93.33 mph (93rd percentile)
• 80-90 mph shot attempts: 49 (96th percentile)
• 70-80 mph shot attempts: 80 (93rd percentile)
• High-danger goals: 15 (90th percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 82 (95th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 10 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 77 (93rd percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 23 (93rd percentile)
During the 2024-25 season, Dorofeyev ranked among the NHL’s top 10 in both midrange shots on goal (101) and midrange goals (16; tied for seventh); Panarin was tied for the NHL lead in midrange goals that season (19) and ranked fifth in midrange shots on goal (114), showing that Dorofeyev can fill that particular void left by Panarin’s departure.
In terms of shots by type, Dorofeyev was one of four players with at least 10 wrist shot goals, 10 snap shot goals, five slap shot goals and three backhand goals this season; the others were Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.
3. Offensive zone prowess
Dorofeyev ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage this regular season (47.1) and was in the 96th percentile at the position in offensive zone start percentage (45.0), showing he’s one of the most opportunistic goal-scorers in terms of his impact on offensive situations and how his coaches utilize him. That presence also explains his power-play effectiveness; Dorofeyev ranked fourth in the entire NHL in power-play offensive zone time percentage (65.4) this regular season.
Per NHL EDGE IQ, Dorofeyev led the 2026 playoffs in goals scored on offensive zone plays (10; goals scored after puck possession of at least five seconds in offensive zone or after offensive zone face-off) and was tied for seventh in goals scored on offensive zone plays during the regular season (26). One potential downside for Dorofeyev going to New York is that the Rangers' skater group is inferior to Vegas; Dorofeyev played mostly on a line with Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl this regular season and was part of a trio with mostly Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev this postseason.
The Rangers, who have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24, still have a roster that can be competitive any given night because of goalie Igor Shesterkin and now have an improved top-nine forward group after the Dorofeyev trade. Dorofeyev could play on a line with Zibanejad or Vincent Trocheck and on the opposite wing of either Alexis Lafreniere or J.T. Miller. New York also has two other young forwards who are expected to play significant offensive roles next season in Gabe Perreault and Will Cuylle.
The Rangers finished 23rd in goals per game this season (2.87) during Mike Sullivan’s first season as coach and particularly struggled at home (14-20-7 record); only the Vancouver Canucks had fewer home wins (nine). New York, which dealt with injuries to Shesterkin and Fox, was also shut out 10 times last season, the most in the NHL. But the Dorofeyev trade, coupled with the Rangers’ other elite players staying healthy, could help them rejoin the playoff conversation in the Metropolitan Division behind the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes.
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