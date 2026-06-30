NHL EDGE stats: Dorofeyev trade gives Rangers elite young goal-scorer

1. Power-play impact

The Rangers acquired Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26 and signed him to a seven-year contract, giving them an elite young goal-scorer that ranks among the NHL leaders in many key offensive metrics. Over the past two seasons combined, Dorofeyev is tied for second in the NHL in power-play goals (33; behind Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston’s 38). Over those two seasons (since 2024-25), Dorofeyev was one of two players with at least 65 goals, 25 power-play goals and 450 shots on goal (other: Alex DeBrincat of Detroit Red Wings).

Dorofeyev, who’s only 25 years old, is also one of 11 players in the League to have 35 or more goals in each of the past two seasons. The Rangers, meanwhile, have not had a player with consecutive 35-goal seasons before turning 26 years old since Adam Graves (1992-93, 1993-94).

During the 2026 playoffs, when the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final (lost to Carolina Hurricanes in six games), Dorofeyev was tied with Brett Howden for the postseason lead in high-danger goals (eight each) and ranked second in playoff goals overall (12) behind Howden (14). The trade gives the Rangers a go-to offensive player after they moved Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Rangers had one of the top power plays this season (24.9; fifth), but it’s worth noting Panarin was on the roster for more than half of the year. Panarin is more of a pass-first player than Dorofeyev, but the Rangers’ new addition has a chance to thrive with Mika Zibanejad at even strength and on the power play. Zibanejad was among the NHL leaders in both power-play goals (16; tied for fifth) and power-play points (35; seventh) this season, leading the Rangers in both categories.

Adam Fox, another focal point of the Rangers’ first power-play unit, ranked second among defensemen in power-play points per game this season (0.44; behind Quinn Hughes’ 0.46) and was tied for fifth at the position in points per game overall (0.96). Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Fox ranks third among defensemen in power-play points (137) behind only Cale Makar (167) and Hughes (166).