NHL EDGE stats: Byram has breakout potential with Blackhawks

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying reasons Bowen Byram could have breakout potential after being acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks.

1. Skating speed

The Blackhawks acquired Byram from the Buffalo Sabres on June 23, providing them with a much-needed No. 1 defenseman option. Chicago has reportedly signed him to a six-year contract extension worth $12.5 million annually July 1; the new contract would begin in 2027-28 and could make him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. Byram, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and helped the Sabres end their 14-season playoff drought, will now be a No. 1 defenseman for the first time in his career after playing behind Cale Makar in Colorado and Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo.

Last regular season, Byram ranked in the 96th percentile among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (107) and 91st percentile at the position in max skating speed (22.87). Byram, who just turned 25 years old on June 13, adds to a young defenseman group featuring Artyom Levshunov, Alex Vlasic and Sam Rinzel. Those defensemen, together with a potent young forward core of Connor Bedard (No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft), Anton Frondell (No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft) and Frank Nazar (13th pick in 2022 NHL Draft), give Chicago a high ceiling in the years ahead but come with some growing pains during an ongoing rebuild.

Byram, who was one of three Sabres defensemen with at least 30 points last season (others: Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson), brings much-needed experience and production to the Blackhawks, who were the only team in the NHL without a 30-point defenseman and had the fewest points at that position in the League (129). Last season, Chicago allowed the second-most shots on goal per game (30.0) and sixth-most goals per game (3.29).

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Chicago was tied for the fifth-fewest goals scored off the rush last regular season (74). Byram, meanwhile, scored four goals off the rush in the regular season (three) and playoffs (one) combined, the third most among Sabres defensemen in that category behind Dahlin (seven) and Samuelsson (five).