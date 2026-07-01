NHL EDGE stats: Byram has breakout potential with Blackhawks

Skating speed, shot metrics can help defenseman seize power-play role with Bedard

Byram EDGE
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying reasons Bowen Byram could have breakout potential after being acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks.

1. Skating speed

The Blackhawks acquired Byram from the Buffalo Sabres on June 23, providing them with a much-needed No. 1 defenseman option. Chicago has reportedly signed him to a six-year contract extension worth $12.5 million annually July 1; the new contract would begin in 2027-28 and could make him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. Byram, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and helped the Sabres end their 14-season playoff drought, will now be a No. 1 defenseman for the first time in his career after playing behind Cale Makar in Colorado and Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo.

Last regular season, Byram ranked in the 96th percentile among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (107) and 91st percentile at the position in max skating speed (22.87). Byram, who just turned 25 years old on June 13, adds to a young defenseman group featuring Artyom Levshunov, Alex Vlasic and Sam Rinzel. Those defensemen, together with a potent young forward core of Connor Bedard (No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft), Anton Frondell (No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft) and Frank Nazar (13th pick in 2022 NHL Draft), give Chicago a high ceiling in the years ahead but come with some growing pains during an ongoing rebuild.

Byram, who was one of three Sabres defensemen with at least 30 points last season (others: Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson), brings much-needed experience and production to the Blackhawks, who were the only team in the NHL without a 30-point defenseman and had the fewest points at that position in the League (129). Last season, Chicago allowed the second-most shots on goal per game (30.0) and sixth-most goals per game (3.29).

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Chicago was tied for the fifth-fewest goals scored off the rush last regular season (74). Byram, meanwhile, scored four goals off the rush in the regular season (three) and playoffs (one) combined, the third most among Sabres defensemen in that category behind Dahlin (seven) and Samuelsson (five).

BUF@BOS, Gm 3: Byram nets the equalizer on sizzling one-timer

2. Shots by location

During the 2026 postseason, Byram led NHL defensemen in midrange goals (three) despite only playing in two of the four playoff rounds. Byram was also tied for second among NHL defensemen in goals overall (four) behind Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights (six).

Last regular season, Byram was also playing mostly on the second pair and ranked highly in four different key advanced shot metrics:

• High-danger shots on goal: 14 (95th percentile)
• High-danger goals: 3 (92nd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 30 (88th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 6 (94th percentile)

Byram was also a standout in high-danger shots on goal two seasons ago (2024-25), ranking in the 96th percentile among defensemen.

BUF@OTT: Byram blasts in a stellar shot to win it in overtime

3. Long-awaited first power-play role

Although Levshunov, Rinzel and Vlasic have shown signs of promise in the NHL, none of those defensemen seized the Blackhawks’ first power-play role last season. Chicago was tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the fewest power-play goals scored by defensemen last season (one each). Byram, who’s coming off his most power-play points in a single season (seven) playing mostly on the second unit, has untapped potential if given an extended role on the primary unit with Bedard.

The Blackhawks ranked fourth worst in the NHL in power-play percentage last season (16.9), and Byram had a strong postseason showing in terms of offensive zone time percentage (45.7; 90th percentile among defensemen) for the Sabres. Byram was a workhorse last season, ranking among the NHL defenseman leaders in skating distance at both even strength (230.56 miles; 97th percentile) and all strengths (263.93 miles; 94th percentile), showing he could translate well to an expanded power-play role. Byram has scored double-digit goals twice so far in his NHL career, but his career high in points (42 last season) has been limited by his secondary role and injuries during his time with the Avalanche.

That said, Chicago is in the midst of a six-season playoff drought and finished with the second-fewest standings points last year (72; 29-39-14). Although Byram could be a part of the solution for Chicago playing in front of promising goalie Spencer Knight (.847 high-danger save percentage; sixth in NHL), Byram had a minus-17 shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 last regular season with Buffalo. The Blackhawks, as a team, had the third-worst 5-on-5 SAT differential (minus-591) last season, meaning they could still face an uphill battle as the youngest team in the NHL (average age of 25.29 years).

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