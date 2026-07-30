Jets add Skinner as backup goalie, Ferraro to shore up defense

Gregor, Thrun to supply depth; Chibrikov, Lambert, Yager could take next step

skinner-jets-reset

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:

2025-26 season: 35-35-12, seventh in Central Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Stuart Skinner, G: Signed a two-year contract on July 1 after splitting last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old, who was 23-17-9 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 50 games, will be the backup to Connor Hellebuyck. … Mario Ferraro, D: Signed a three-year contract on July 1. The 27-year-old had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and averaged 21:02 of ice time in 82 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. … Noah Gregor, F: Signed a one-year, two-way contract on July 1. The 28-year-old had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 37 games for the Florida Panthers last season. … Henry Thrun, D: Signed a one-year, two-way contract on July 2. The 25-year-old played four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, and had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 55 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League. Thrun has 123 games of NHL experience and adds depth on defense.

Key departures

Jonathan Toews, F: Retired from the NHL on June 19. Toews played in all 82 games for his hometown team last season, with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists). The 38-year-old had 912 points (383 goals, 529 assists) in 1,149 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Jets and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015). … Eric Comrie, G: Signed a two-year contract with the Sharks on July 1 after he was the Jets backup for the past two seasons. Comrie was 12-11-1 with a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage in 25 games (24 starts) last season. … Gustav Nyquist, F: An unrestricted free agent, he had 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 51 games last season. … Colin Miller, D: Signed a one-year contract with Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League on July 1. He had two assists in 18 games last season.

On the cusp

Nikita Chibrikov, F: The 23-year-old, a second-round pick (No. 50) in the 2021 NHL Draft, had no points in 11 games with the Jets last season, and has four points (three goals, one assist) in 16 NHL games across three seasons. … Brad Lambert, F: The 22-year-old could be a regular this season after he played 25 games last season, including 21 after he was recalled from the American Hockey League in March. Selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert had six points (three goals, three assists) for the Jets and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 34 games with Manitoba of the AHL. ... Brayden Yager, F: Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22, 2024, the 21-year-old had no points in three games for the Jets last season and 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games in his first pro season in the AHL. … Isak Rosen, F: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres along with defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026 for defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn on March 6, Rosen could be an NHL regular this season. The 23-year-old has played in 52 League games over four seasons and had three goals in 21 games with Winnipeg last season.

SEA@WPG: Lambert roofs a wrister to stretch the lead for the Jets

What they still need

To decide on the future of Hellebuyck. The 33-year-old goalie and three-time Vezina Trophy winner who has spent all 11 of his NHL seasons in Winnipeg expressed his frustration after the season and has been the subject of trade rumors. Though Hellebuyck has five seasons remaining on his contract, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said "we're going to listen" to trade offers. Hellebuyck, who also backstopped the United States to a gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, has won at least 30 games in a season six times. Does he expect a repeat of last season, when the Jets missed the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2024-25? If so, he may decide it's time to move on.

WPG@STL: Hellebuyck with a great save against Jake Neighbours

They said it

"One down year I don't think defines who we are as a group. I think we're all really excited and looking forward to being a part of this. A lot of guys are still locked up for a while, and we're going to come back together as a close team and try to replicate what we did two years ago." -- forward Cole Perfetti, who signed a five-year contract on July 15

EDGE stat to watch

Winnipeg's top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi was one of the most productive in the NHL last season; the Jets scored 47 goals with that trio on the ice together at 5-on-5, the most of any forward line in the NHL. In terms of advanced shooting metrics, each of those players ranked among the League leaders in shots by location categories. Scheifele ranked tied for fourth in midrange goals (18), Connor was tied for sixth in midrange shots on goal (108) and Vilardi finished tied for eighth in high-danger goals (23). -- Troy Perlowitz

SEA@WPG: Connor stretches the lead with a one-timer on the power play

Fantasy spin

Though the Jets missed the playoffs, they have three players ranked among the fantasy top 35 overall for 2026-27: Hellebuyck, Scheifele and Connor. Over the past four seasons (since 2022-23), Hellebuyck leads goalies in wins (144) and has the best save percentage (.916 in 244 games; minimum 100 games). Over that same span, Connor and Scheifele are tied for 14th in the NHL in points (330 points; Scheifele in 319 games; Connor in 311 games); the only other teams that have two players among the League's top 15 in scoring since 2022-23 are the Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl) and Dallas Stars (Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson). -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Isak Rosen

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson

Connor Hellebuyck

Stuart Skinner

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Team Resets

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Maple Leafs sign Bobrovsky to stabilize goaltending, highlight busy offseason

Canucks hire Malhotra as coach, add Gallagher, Oleksiak

Lightning sign Carlson, Mikheyev, could give Geekie big opportunity

Trocheck, Lee add veteran presence for Mammoth

Penguins sign Kuzmenko in hopes of replacing Mantha's production

Blues trade for McTavish, McMichael in hopes of boosting scoring

Flyers trade for Woll to support Vladar in goal, sign Acciari

Kraken trade for Samoskevich, seek breakout season from speedy forward

Senators add Eklund, Burakovsky to boost offense after trading captain Tkachuk

Rangers bolster scoring with trade for Dorofeyev

Sharks add Trouba, Nurse to fortify defense, seek offense from Marchment

Islanders sign Maccelli, could rely on rookies with Lee departing

Predators trade for Bourque, Colton, Drury to bolster forward group

Wild trade for 2-time Cup champions Coleman, Maatta

Devils sign Mantha, trade for Rodrigues, Boqvist to load up on forward depth

Canadiens add Berard to core seeking another lengthy playoff run