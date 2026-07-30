Jets add Skinner as backup goalie, Ferraro to shore up defense

On the cusp

Nikita Chibrikov, F: The 23-year-old, a second-round pick (No. 50) in the 2021 NHL Draft, had no points in 11 games with the Jets last season, and has four points (three goals, one assist) in 16 NHL games across three seasons. … Brad Lambert, F: The 22-year-old could be a regular this season after he played 25 games last season, including 21 after he was recalled from the American Hockey League in March. Selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert had six points (three goals, three assists) for the Jets and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 34 games with Manitoba of the AHL. ... Brayden Yager, F: Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22, 2024, the 21-year-old had no points in three games for the Jets last season and 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games in his first pro season in the AHL. … Isak Rosen, F: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres along with defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026 for defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn on March 6, Rosen could be an NHL regular this season. The 23-year-old has played in 52 League games over four seasons and had three goals in 21 games with Winnipeg last season.