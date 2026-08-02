As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Boston Bruins.
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Boston Bruins
McAvoy can make impact with high-danger goals
© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Elite shot metrics for Geekie, Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie has joined David Pastrnak among the NHL’s most prolific goal-scorers in terms of surface-level and advanced metrics. Geekie ranked second in the entire NHL and first at his position in hardest shot (103.03 mph), and was the only forward in the League to have two 100-plus mph shot attempts. Geekie also ranked third among forwards in 90-100 mph shot attempts (25), just outside the top 10 at his position in 80-90 mph shot attempts (69; 98th percentile) and in the 93rd percentile among forwards in average shot speed (61.68 mph) last season.
Geekie, who turned 28 on July 20, was tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (four) and ranked highly at his position in midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) and high-danger goals (17; 94th percentile). Geekie also ranked highly among forwards in long-range shots on goal (24; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (64; 89th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (58; 81st percentile).
Pastrnak, meanwhile, was tied for sixth at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (10) and ranked highly in 80-90 mph shot attempts (64; 98th percentile) and 70-80 mph shot attempts (99; 96th percentile). Pastrnak was among the forward leaders in hardest shot (93.06 mph; 93rd percentile) and average shot speed (58.84; 88th percentile) last season. Pastrnak also ranked among the leaders at his position in long-range goals (five; second), long-range shots on goal (41; tied for fourth), midrange shots on goal (102; 10th), midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (57; 81st percentile).
2. Swayman’s consistent play
Jeremy Swayman led the NHL with 38 quality starts (starts with greater than .900 save percentage) last season and finished third in percentage of quality starts (70.4 percent). Swayman, who ranked in the top 10 in high-danger saves (379; tied for fourth), midrange saves (413; fifth) and long-range saves (304; 10th) last season, also ranked highly among goalies in midrange save percentage (.928; second).
The 27-year-old ranked sixth among goalies in 5-on-5 save percentage (.924) last season, was fifth in that category in 2023-24 (.929) and finished tied for third in 2022-23 (.931). Swayman, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, is one of the NHL’s best workhorse goalies and can help keep the Bruins in contention despite playing in the jam-packed Atlantic Division, which has seen major offseason movement.
3. McAvoy’s skating, shot metrics
Charlie McAvoy was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger goals (five) and high-danger shots on goal (19) last season, and ranked high at his position in midrange shots on goal (28; 86th percentile) and long-range goals (three; 83rd percentile). McAvoy, who led the Bruins in average ice time (24:23 per game) last season, was also an EDGE standout among defensemen in power-play skating distance (32.27 miles; 94th percentile) and penalty-kill skating distance (23.03; 92nd percentile).
He also ranked highly among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (75; 91st percentile) and 22-plus mph bursts (three; 88th percentile). McAvoy, who is suspended for the first six games this season, was tied for 10th among defensemen in points per game (career-high 0.88; 61 in 69 games) last season and has a chance to become the first Bruins defensemen with at least 70 points in a season since Ray Bourque (82 in 1995-96).
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