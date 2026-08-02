NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Boston Bruins

Pastrnak, meanwhile, was tied for sixth at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (10) and ranked highly in 80-90 mph shot attempts (64; 98th percentile) and 70-80 mph shot attempts (99; 96th percentile). Pastrnak was among the forward leaders in hardest shot (93.06 mph; 93rd percentile) and average shot speed (58.84; 88th percentile) last season. Pastrnak also ranked among the leaders at his position in long-range goals (five; second), long-range shots on goal (41; tied for fourth), midrange shots on goal (102; 10th), midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (57; 81st percentile).

2. Swayman’s consistent play

Jeremy Swayman led the NHL with 38 quality starts (starts with greater than .900 save percentage) last season and finished third in percentage of quality starts (70.4 percent). Swayman, who ranked in the top 10 in high-danger saves (379; tied for fourth), midrange saves (413; fifth) and long-range saves (304; 10th) last season, also ranked highly among goalies in midrange save percentage (.928; second).

The 27-year-old ranked sixth among goalies in 5-on-5 save percentage (.924) last season, was fifth in that category in 2023-24 (.929) and finished tied for third in 2022-23 (.931). Swayman, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, is one of the NHL’s best workhorse goalies and can help keep the Bruins in contention despite playing in the jam-packed Atlantic Division, which has seen major offseason movement.