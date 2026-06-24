The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale submit their final mock draft of the first round. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Mock 2026 NHL Draft: 1st-round predictions after trade frenzy
Sabres move up to No. 4 after trading Byram to Blackhawks; Sharks pick twice in top 9
© Mark Selders / Bjorn Franke, USA Hockey
The most intriguing moment of the 2026 NHL Draft could come when the Buffalo Sabres go on the clock with the No. 4 selection.
NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale are in agreement the Toronto Maple Leafs will select Penn State left wing Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick, followed by the San Jose Sharks selecting Frolunda left wing Ivar Stenberg at No. 2, and the Vancouver Canucks going with Brantford center Caleb Malhotra at No. 3.
But the Sabres, who won the Atlantic Division this season and clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the first time since 2011, have the No. pick after trading defenseman Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The 16 teams that missed the playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, with the Maple Leafs winning the No. 1 pick. The Sharks won the second lottery drawing and have the No. 2 selection for the second straight year and also have the No. 9 pick after acquiring it from the Ottawa Senators for forward William Eklund on Tuesday.
The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.
The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-27. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season points, followed by Buffalo, the only division winner to be eliminated.
The No. 28 selection went to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points.
The Colorado Avalanche, who lost in the Western Conference Final, traded their pick, No. 29, to the New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson deal on March 6, 2025. The Islanders then traded the selection to the St. Louis Blues as part of the Brayden Schenn deal on March 6, 2026.
The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes have the No. 31 pick. The Vegas Golden Knights received the No. 30 pick for losing in the Cup Final, but it belongs to the Calgary Flames, who acquired it in the trade of defenseman Noah Hanifin on March 6, 2024.
The Senators were given the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
Kimelman -- Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA): The Maple Leafs' new management group, led by general manager John Chayka, gets to start its tenure by selecting the most talented player in this year's draft class. McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) entered the season as the projected top pick and nothing he did this season changed that. After some bumps early while he adjusted to the NCAA level, the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games, including 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal. He'll probably need a similar adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger, but he projects to be an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.
Morreale -- Gavin McKenna: The Maple Leafs, holding the No. 1 pick for the second time in 11 years, could benefit from adding a calm, clutch forward who can drive the tempo in their top six. McKenna fits that mold as the most electrifying offensive playmaker in this draft class. During his freshman season at Penn State, he set nine team records and later finished second in scoring at the World Juniors with14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games to help Canada win the bronze medal.
2. San Jose Sharks
Kimelman -- Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE): The Sharks opened a significant spot in their top-six forward group by trading Eklund, and Stenberg (5-11, 190) could be the ideal candidate to fill it. The 18-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games in the Swedish Hockey League, and really stood out playing for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, where he played on the top line, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games and was voted one of the team's three best players. Stenberg projects to be a dynamic play-driving force who could step right into an NHL lineup and make an impact next season.
Morreale -- Ivar Stenberg: It feels like Stenberg is the choice after the Eklund trade. Stenberg is just too good to pass up, and he could be NHL-ready after tearing up the Swedish Hockey League; he had the most points by a player 18 and under in the SHL since Daniel Sedin (42 points) and Henrik Sedin (34 points) in 1998-99. He certainly addresses any need for a high-end complementary wing with a maturity beyond his years, capable of matching Macklin Celebrini's pace and high-end skill. Stenberg has excelled at every level, proving he belongs among the elite prospects in this class.
3. Vancouver Canucks
Kimelman -- Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL): Arguably the top center available in the draft, the 18-year-old could be a foundational piece for the Canucks' rebuilding effort. Malhotra (6-2, 185) was second among OHL rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games, and was even better during the playoffs with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games to help Brantford reach the conference finals. He's gifted offensively while also being a committed two-way player. His father, Manny Malhotra, was hired as Canucks coach June 1, but this would be the right pick regardless of who is standing behind the bench.
Morreale -- Caleb Malhotra: Vancouver is missing a young, high-end center who can drive play, generate offense and develop into a true first-line presence. Malhotra fits that need with a well-rounded game, showing strong attention to detail and contributing in all situations, whether at even strength, on the power play or the penalty kill.
4. Buffalo Sabres (from Chicago Blackhawks)
Kimelman -- Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): The Sabres made a big swing to get this pick, sending a package to the Blackhawks that included Byram. Selecting a defenseman who has many of the same skills as Byram would be an ideal choice. Reid (6-2, 190) is considered the best of a deep crop of defensemen, with skating, vision and puck-moving ability that projects to be elite. The 18-year-old will spend at least one season at Michigan State, which should allow him to develop physically and give him a chance to play in the NHL as soon as next season.
Morreale -- Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA): Buffalo's system already has defensive depth and some young forwards, giving it flexibility to go for the best player available. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen isn't afraid to go against the consensus. Enter Verhoeff, who plays heavy minutes and fits that trajectory as a right-shot defenseman with the size (6-4, 215) and skating ability to drive play in transition at the NHL level. He made significant strides as the fourth-youngest player in NCAA men’s hockey, showing improved confidence defending down low and competing in tough areas. Verhoeff had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 36 games, the fourth-most points ever by a 17-year-old NCAA defenseman, behind A.J. Thelen of Michigan State (29 points, 2003-04), Zach Werenski of Michigan (25 points, 2014-15) and Noah Hanifin of Boston College (23 points, 2014-15).
5. New York Rangers
Kimelman -- Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER): Smits (6-3, 209) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defensemen because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition, both in Liiga in Finland and the DEL, the top pro league in Germany. And it includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, projects to have more offense in his game as he gets older, and his maturity on and off the ice -- he's lived on his own since leaving Latvia to play in Finland at age 13 -- might make him the most NHL-ready prospect in this year's draft class.
Morreale -- Chase Reid: The Rangers have relied heavily on veteran defensemen, but their system could use an injection of youth and mobility on the back end, making Reid an obvious fit. The right-shot defenseman can move the puck efficiently and log heavy minutes. He would help solidify the blue line while easing the burden on younger players. Reid plays with strong awareness and has the skill set to run a power play. The 18-year-old had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 45 games this season.
6. Calgary Flames
Kimelman -- Carson Carels: Carels' all-around skill was on full display this season. He has strength built through work on the family farm, can be elusive when he's skating with the puck and makes smart breakout passes. In addition to his strong season in the WHL, the left-handed shot had one assist and a plus-3 rating in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors. He'll continue to develop next season at the University of North Dakota, but isn't far from being able to make an impact in the NHL.
Morreale -- Carson Carels: Calgary is one of the hardest teams to project, but the thought of acquiring a top-pair defenseman at this point is too good to ignore. A smooth skater with strong hockey sense and reliable two-way ability, he handled significant minutes in the WHL and proved himself in key situations. The left-handed shot also had one assist and was plus-3 in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors.
7. Seattle Kraken
Kimelman -- Keaton Verhoeff: The Kraken have been searching for a franchise defenseman to build around, and Verhoeff would be an optimal choice. The 18-year-old passed every test he faced as he stepped up a level to play NCAA hockey this season. He also stood out for Canada at the World Juniors, finishing with four assists in five games while getting demonstrably better, and earning more responsibility, with each game. With his size, strength and the maturity gained from a season of college hockey, Verhoeff could have a chance to play in the NHL as soon as next season.
Morreale -- Alberts Smits: Seattle's prospect system is deep at wing and center, featuring multiple players who project as top-nine contributors. In contrast, the Kraken lack a clear future No. 1 defenseman or a dynamic puck-moving presence. Smits fits that need well as an imposing, composed presence who plays with confidence and poise. He stood out for Latvia at the World Juniors by leading the team in ice time and further elevated his profile by earning a spot on the roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
8. Winnipeg Jets
Kimelman -- Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden: Bjorck (5-9, 180) matches high skill with elite competitiveness. He's relentless in all three zones and already has experience against older, more developed competition in the SHL, as well as at the World Championship, where the 18-year-old was Sweden's top-line center in all eight games and was voted one of its top three players after he had six points (one goal, five assists). The Jets need to find some younger skilled forwards to eventually support their veteran core. Bjorck is the right player to start building up their future forward group.
Morreale -- Viggo Bjorck: Only one Jets draft pick in the past eight years (Cole Perfetti, No. 10, 2020) has played a regular role in the lineup, a narrative that needs to change. Bjorck brings emotion, determination and star power. The right-handed shot (5-9, 180) answered concerns about his size with a strong showing as Sweden’s second-line center during its run to the gold medal at the World Juniors when he had nine points (three goals, six assists), averaged 20:23 of ice time, and won 54.6 percent of his face-offs in seven games. He also centered a line with Lucas Raymond and Stenberg at the World Championship. He combines strong puck skills with elite vision and playmaking, while bringing a relentless, responsible two-way game.
9. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa Senators via Florida Panthers)
Kimelman -- Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): After adding another top talent to their forward group, the Sharks can add a defenseman capable of supporting them. Rudolph has the size (6-2, 205), skill, vision and hockey IQ to play in the top four sooner rather than later. The 18-year-old was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games, and was even better during the WHL playoffs, tying for the league lead with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists), including three game-winning goals, in 19 games to help Prince Albert reach the WHL finals. With Sam Dickinson developing into a top-four defenseman on the left side, adding a skilled right-handed shot like Rudolph here is setting a nice foundation on the back end.
Morreale -- Daxon Rudolph: The Sharks traded Eklund to the Senators for this selection, and I expect them to prioritize a defenseman after they take Stenberg at No. 2. Rudolph is close to NHL-ready and projects as a top-pair player. He's strong in 1-on-1 battles, has a solid wrist shot and combines high hockey IQ with composure in transition. Rarely caught out of position, his all-around game has drawn comparisons from some scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
10. Nashville Predators
Kimelman -- Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): Cullen has grown literally and figuratively into a top prospect for this year's draft. When he began last season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-17 team, he was listed at 5-foot-8, 146 pounds. Now he's up to 6-1, 183, and his skating and dynamic offensive skill set have grown as well. Cullen had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 40 games, despite missing time because of injuries related to his growth spurt. But when healthy, the 17-year-old showed a relentless style that has impressed scouts. He also has good hockey genes; his father, Matt Cullen, was a three-time Stanley Cup winner who played 1,516 NHL games.
Morreale -- Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA): Lawrence (6-foot, 183) projects as a potential offensive driver the Predators could deploy down the middle to generate scoring and elevate skilled wings. The 17-year-old left-shot, tied as the second-youngest player in NCAA men’s hockey, joined Boston University on Jan. 6 after appearing in 13 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League. He’s a reliable two-way center who can push play through the middle with a relentless work ethic. Spending a full season playing for BU coach Jay Pandolfo in 2026-27 should further accelerate his development.
11. St. Louis Blues
Kimelman -- Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SWE): Gustafsson could make a strong left-shot complement for Adam Jiricek, the right-shot defenseman the Blues selected in the first round (No. 16) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Gustafsson skates well for his size (6-4, 203), and his play for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, when he had five points (one goal, four assists) in six games and was a plus-7 in 24:13 of ice time per game, certainly made an impact on NHL scouts.
Morreale -- Wyatt Cullen: Adding top-six scoring upside to the pipeline would be a welcome boost, and Cullen checks that box. He brings high-end offensive tools, highlighted by his exceptional vision and ability to read the ice at an advanced level for his age. His hockey IQ and work ethic are standout traits, and his defensive game continues to improve after a strong season with the NTDP, including nine points (three goals, six assists) in five outings to lead the United States at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota next season.
12. New Jersey Devils
Kimelman -- Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL): Belchetz is fully healed from a season-ending broken left clavicle sustained March 3. When healthy, the 18-year-old nearly was impossible to handle down low in the offensive zone because of his size (6-5, 230) and skill set, similar to how Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone played two seasons ago in the OHL with Brampton. And now, Belchetz will follow Martone's path and play next season at Michigan State. The Devils certainly could use a player with the kind of size and snarl Belchetz has the potential to bring to their top-six forward group. And if his skating improves at its current rate, he has the potential to join Martone in the NHL next season.
Morreale -- Ethan Belchetz: New Jersey needs forwards who can get inside, play with pace and finish chances alongside centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Belchetz brings an old-school edge with his size, physical presence and willingness to battle. He owns a deceptive shot, is a strong skater for this size and is highly effective around the net. He had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games for the Spitfires and ranked second on the team with 10 power-play goals.
13. New York Islanders
Kimelman -- Tynan Lawrence: The Islanders could start next season with four centers 31 or older in Bo Horvat (31), Brayden Schenn (34), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (33), and Casey Cizikas (35), with Mathew Barzal (29) also a center option. So selecting a gifted young center here could be the best option. After beginning the season with Muskegon of the USHL, Lawrence joined the Terriers in January in search of a better challenge. He had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 NCAA games and rarely looked out of place against older competition thanks in part to his outstanding skating ability and willingness to engage physically. He should be even better after a full season of college hockey.
Morreale -- Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA): New York's biggest need is a forward, primarily because their current roster and development system already have a strong defensive foundation. Players like Matthew Schaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson give them multiple potential long-term pieces on defense, and Hemming is one of the more mature two-way forwards in this draft class. He brings a pro-ready shot with a dangerous one-timer and excels in high-traffic areas around the crease. Hemming (6-4, 204) is effective at creating screens and getting his stick on pucks for tips, adding another layer to his offensive game. He also has a hockey pedigree, as his brother, forward Emil Hemming, was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 29) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
Kimelman -- Oscar Hemming: It was an odd season for Hemming, who didn't get on the ice until Dec. 28 because of a dispute with his team in Finland, and the 17-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 NCAA games. But he's an outstanding skater for his size and showed a willingness to engage physically. The Blue Jackets have amassed a core of big, strong forwards in Adam Fantilli (6-2, 205), Kirill Marchenko (6-3, 201), Sean Monahan (6-2, 206) and top prospect Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 209). Hemming would fit nicely with that group, and a drama-free season of college hockey in 2026-27 should fast-forward his development.
Morreale -- Malte Gustafsson: Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size, known for his composure under pressure and ability to make a strong first pass. He can run a power play effectively and uses his long reach to break up opposing rushes. Playing against older competition in the SHL, he had 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time in 27 games, showing his ability to compete physically while handling responsible minutes.
15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)
Kimelman -- Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN): Suvanto is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 3. But he's physically mature (6-3, 213) and more than held his own against older competition in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games. He skates well once he gets up to speed, plays a smart, two-way game and scouts like his pro-level consistency and awareness. Scouts have compared his game to Florida Panthers captain and Tappara owner Aleksander Barkov. Suvanto got to learn firsthand while skating with Barkov during his preparation for playing for Finland at the World Championship.
Morreale -- Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL): After selecting a physical forward with their first pick, the Blues could turn their attention to adding a dynamic puck-moving defenseman. Lin (5-11, 180) fits that profile well, bringing a high hockey IQ and strong transitional ability. The 18-year-old consistently finds ways to get inside positioning, using his size and leverage effectively, while also excelling at closing space and limiting time for opposing players.
16. St. Louis Blues (from Washington Capitals)
Kimelman -- Ryan Lin: With a bounty of picks, the Blues can opt here for Lin, a one-man breakout because of his top-end skating, edgework and vision. He missed a bit of time this season because of a broken wrist, but his play at the World Under-18s, where he had six points (one goal, five assists), averaged 21:10 of ice time and was plus-7 in five games for Canada, showed he was fully healed. And despite his size, Lin is fearless, saying it was a few big hits at the U-18s that helped him find his game. He'll continue to develop at University of Denver next season.
Morreale -- Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): The Blues have an opportunity to load up on centers with four first-round picks. Command (6-1, 187) has risen the ranks over the second half and offers top-line potential down the middle, solidifying their long-term offensive outlook. The left-handed shot exhibits excellent vision, smart decision-making and offensive instincts, particularly when attacking with pace. His two-way game continues to evolve, adding to his appeal as a well-rounded prospect. Along with an impressive season in Sweden's junior league, where he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games, he also made his SHL debut, playing six games for Orebro to further highlight his upward trajectory.
17. Los Angeles Kings
Kimelman -- Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA): Morozov (6-3, 205) was among the youngest players in college hockey this season at 17 years old; he won't turn 18 until Aug. 3. He had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 36 games and impressed with his 200-foot game, tenacity on and off the puck and high hockey IQ. He made such an impact at Miami that the RedHawks went 18-16-2, an improvement from a 3-28-3 record last season. He'll need time to fill out his frame, but his upside could be exactly what the Kings need to begin building their center depth following the retirement of Anze Kopitar.
Morreale -- Oliver Suvanto: The Kings need forwards who can drive play, boost their offensive output and eventually assume a larger role as they transition into a new era following Kopitar’s retirement. Suvanto is one of the more mature two-way forwards of this draft class, and he's drawn comparisons to another Finland native -- Panthers forward Anton Lundell. Suvanto knows how to protect the puck, is good on face-offs and plays a heavy game to match up physically against any opponent.
18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)
Kimelman -- Alexander Command: The Capitals have done well adding talented wings through recent drafts, including Ryan Leonard (2023, No. 8), Andrew Cristall (2023, No. 40), Terik Parascak (2024, No. 17) and Lynden Lakovic (No. 2025, No. 27). Addressing the center position could be the choice here, with Command the best option. He plays a high-compete, 200-foot game and never takes a shift off. He's smart, solid and a strong skater who can be relentless on the forecheck and plays with an edge.
Morreale -- Nikita Klepov: Washington could look to add more top-six scoring upside, especially a forward who can drive offense. Klepov excels at finding open ice, owns a dangerous one-timer, and consistently creates scoring chances. He's committed to Michigan State for next season, where he'll continue his development.
19. Utah Mammoth
Kimelman -- Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL): The Mammoth have built a strong prospect group at forward and defense, which allows them to take arguably the best player available at this spot. That could be Novotny (6-1, 200), a power forward who skates well and has a quick release on a hard shot. He's willing to fight to get to the front of the net and can be relentless on the forecheck. The 18-year-old was second for Peterborough with 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games and was a standout for Czechia at the World Juniors.
Morreale -- Ilia Morozov: The Mammoth can grab a big, physical left-shot center who was an impact player in his first college season. The Moscow, Russia, native has good defensive awareness and a high work ethic, enabling him to compete for pucks in all areas of the ice. He's been working on driving the middle of the ice more to create time and space for himself and linemates.
20. Buffalo Sabres (from Edmonton Oilers via San Jose Sharks)
Kimelman -- Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL): The Sabres traded into this spot to have the chance to select a big (6-4, 198), skilled center who also can play on the wing. The 18-year-old stepped up his offensive game in a big way in his second Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League season with 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games while remaining a physical presence. A future 1-2 center punch of Konsta Helenius and Dagenais would give the Sabres a strong foundation to build around.
Morreale -- JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL): Hurlbert brings a compelling blend of speed, skill, and hockey sense that impacts the game in all three zones. The 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-foot, 190), who also can play center, led WHL rookies with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 68 games. He's committed to the University of Michigan for 2026-27, where he'll continue to refine his already dynamic game.
21. Philadelphia Flyers
Kimelman -- Maksim Sokolovskii, D, London (OHL): Sokolovskii checks a lot of boxes for the Flyers. At 6-7, 240, he was the biggest player measured at the NHL Scouting Combine, and he's a left-handed shot, an area where Philadelphia is thin among its prospects. He also comes from a London program the Flyers have trusted for player development in the past, including defenseman Oliver Bonk and forward Denver Barkey. Sokolovskii has a lot of the same traits as Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov -- coincidentally, another London alum -- as far as physicality and aggressiveness. The 17-year-old is expected to play one more season for London and then progress to the University of Maine. But if his skating improves, the Flyers could have a physical, stay-at-home, top-four defenseman to pair alongside an up-tempo partner.
Morreale -- Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL): If Bleyl (5-11, 170) is here, it makes sense for the Flyers to grab him to replenish their defensemen prospect pool. The 18-year-old is a dynamic puck-moving defenseman who emerged as one of the draft's pleasant surprises thanks to his offensive production and elite skating ability. A natural power-play quarterback, he makes plays consistently while still holding his own defensively. He had 81 points (13 goals, 68 assists) in 63 regular-season games, and 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 21 QMJHL playoff games.
22. Pittsburgh Penguins
Kimelman -- Thomas Bleyl: The Penguins can add one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in this year's draft class. Bleyl is an effortless skater who moves the puck quickly and efficiently. After being named the top defenseman in the QMJHL, he'll return to Moncton for one more season, then move to Michigan State, which will allow him to get the physical development he needs. Patience will be needed, but Bleyl looks like a prospect worth waiting for.
Morreale -- Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo (SWE-2): The Penguins need more centers within their prospect pool to prepare for the day when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have retired. But Hermansson (6-foot, 182) is too enticing to pass on here; the 18-year-old is a dynamic offensive player with strong power-play ability, featuring a quick release and a dangerous one-timer. His excellent season for MoDo included leading all under-18 players in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, in goals (11) and ranking fourth in points (21).
23. Boston Bruins
Kimelman -- Elton Hermansson: Hermansson had a solid debut season in Allsvenskan, but he was dominant at the World Under-18s, being named the tournament's best forward after tying for the scoring lead with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games for Sweden. He's a high-end skater with a versatile offensive game and a strong shot. Hermansson's skill combined with the playmaking ability of center James Hagens, the No. 8 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, could be the foundation for the Bruins' top line for years to come.
Morreale -- Juho Piiparinen D, Tappara (FIN): Boston might look to add a big, right-handed shot considered a defensive-minded defenseman capable of shutting plays down and controlling the space in front of his net and along the boards. Piiparinen (6-2, 204), who compares his style to Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, is a fine skater with good edgework. The 17-year-old had one assist, averaged 13:27 of ice time and was plus-6 in four games for Finland at this year’s WJC.
24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)
Kimelman -- Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL): The Canucks are in need of young skilled forwards, and Klepov led the league in his first OHL season with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 games. He's the first rookie to win the scoring title since Patrick Kane with London in 2006-07. Klepov is a solid skater with a high hockey IQ and the ability to play a strong game despite not having overwhelming size (6-foot, 180). Klepov, who turns 18 on Saturday, will continue his development at Michigan State next season.
Morreale -- Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Ruck (5-11, 174), who finished second in the WHL with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games, offers significant upside as a naturally gifted scorer. He can contribute in all situations, combining a high hockey IQ with a shoot-first mentality. He displays strong chemistry with his twin brother, Markus Ruck, who led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists), as they exhibited an instinctive feel for each other's movements on the ice. The Canucks also have the first pick in the second round (No. 33), so there's a chance of a Ruck reunion.
25. Ottawa Senators (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers)
Kimelman -- Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): Villeneuve brings a different, more dynamic element compared to some of the Senators’ top defenseman prospects. He patterns his game after Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, which is appropriate; Villeneuve (5-11, 164) is an undersized defenseman who has game-changing offensive ability. He can skate the puck end to end, has the skill to run a power play at the next level and won't back down against physical play. The 18-year-old will play at Boston University next season.
Morreale -- Adam Novotny: Novotny delivered a strong performance for silver medalist Czechia at the World Juniors, where he had three assists and averaged 17:44 of ice time in seven games. He brings a physical edge, creates plays in tight spaces and has a strong, accurate shot. Novotny made a smooth transition this season from the Extraliga in his native Czechia to the OHL.
26. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)
Kimelman -- JP Hurlbert: The Texas native made a seamless transition to the WHL after spending this season with the NTDP Under-17 team. He played all three forward spots and developed his all-around game enough that he became a reliable penalty killer. After finding a potential franchise defenseman with their first pick, the Rangers can look to upgrade their forward skill with Hurlbert, who will continue to get better while developing at the University of Michigan next season.
Morreale -- Maddox Dagenais: Dagenais, the son of former NHL forward Pierre Dagenais, is known for his strong offensive toolkit. The left-handed shot, winner of the Mike Bossy Trophy as the best professional prospect in the QMJHL, added more of a physical side as well, something that should resonate well with Rangers fans. As effective as he was at 5-on-5, he also was a presence on the power play with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists).
27. San Jose Sharks (from Buffalo Sabres)
Kimelman -- Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL): Preston (5-11, 172) had to deal with a trade and a major knee injury this season, but his play for Canada at the World Under-18 Championship, where he had six points (two goals, four assists) and a team-best 21 shots on goal in six games, served as a reminder to NHL scouts the 17-year-old still has the same dynamic speed and game-breaking skill he had before his injury. Preston is a high-end athlete who dominated the fitness testing at the NHL Scouting Combine, finishing in the top 10 in seven events. He also used to compete in junior triathlons.
Morreale -- Xavier Villeneuve: The Sharks lock up a dynamic puck-mover for their back end with Villeneuve, a deceptive and elusive skater in all directions who controls play with strong transitional ability and can find outlets with precision. The left-handed shot, who had 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 37 games, can run a power play and has great ability to escape, making it hard to knock him off the puck.
28. Montreal Canadiens
Kimelman -- Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL): The Canadiens could use some size in the middle of the ice, and Rogowski (6-7, 235) is among the biggest players in this year's draft class. His skating is good for his size and he certainly knows how to use his big frame in board battles and to protect the puck. Rogowski, who turned 18 on Wednesday, is committed to play at Michigan State, which showed last season with Martone they know how to help big power forwards develop their game.
Morreale -- Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL): Shilov's hands and puck skills rank among the best in this draft class, according to NHL Central Scouting senior eastern scout J-F Damphousse. The left-shot forward (6-foot, 177) was offensive rookie of the year in the QMJHL with 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games. The 18-year-old also won 54.8 percent of his 1,136 face-offs, most among rookies.
29. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders)
Kimelman -- Egor Shilov: With their fourth pick of the first round, the Blues can opt for a skilled forward who was seventh in the QMJHL in scoring, the first rookie to finish in the top 10 since 2016-17. He's a creative, elusive player who should only get better as he gets bigger and stronger. He's expected to play one more season with Victoriaville, then continue his development at Penn State.
Morreale -- Brooks Rogowski: The right-shot center uses his impressive size and reach to his advantage, making him difficult to defend down low and tough to handle around the net. Rogowski is capable of playing in all situations, rarely loses puck battles, and shows intriguing upside with further development, something that should advance when he joins Michigan State next season. He had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games this season.
30. Calgary Flames (from Vegas Golden Knights)
Kimelman -- Liam Ruck: Ruck's 45 goals were second in the WHL and his 16 power-play goals were tied for third. The Flames have focused on finding more skilled forwards in the draft, with Matvei Gridin (2024, No. 28) making an impact as a rookie last season, and 2025 NHL Draft picks Cole Reschny (No. 18) and Cullen Potter (No. 32) developing nicely in college. Adding Ruck would be another solid piece, and with four second-round selections, they're well-positioned to add his twin brother, Markus Ruck.
Morreale -- Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): Flames director of amateur scouting Tod Button thinks outside the box, and this Norway-born wing has a blend of speed, puck skill and touch that make him one of the more intriguing forwards in this year's draft class. He combines a strong frame with explosive skating, allowing him to attack off the rush and beat defenders through layers. Aaram-Olsen (6-0, 185) had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games in Sweden's junior league and played 16 games in the SHL this season. He shows commitment defensively with stick work and pace tracking back. With continued strength and consistency, he projects as a top-nine forward in the mold of Pavel Dorofeyev (Golden Knights).
31. Carolina Hurricanes
Kimelman -- Casey Mutryn, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): Mutryn plays the way the Hurricanes like to play: quick, aggressive on the forecheck, strong in 1-on-1 battles and with a high hockey IQ. He's got a power-forward build (6-3, 206) that he can continue to develop next season when he plays at Boston College alongside his older brother, Teddy Mutryn, a Nashville Predators prospect. The 17-year-old led the NTDP with 10 power-play goals in 62 games, and had five points (two goals, three assists) as United States captain at the World U-18s.
Morreale -- Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL): Hextall (6-0, 195) fits a need for the Hurricanes within their prospect pipeline as a right-handed shot who had 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 59 games. The 18-year-old is considered a playmaker who has taken significant strides since the start of the season, becoming more efficient and polished with the puck. Hextall creates separation with his smooth edgework and finding open lanes, all while developing into a more consistent scoring threat as the season progressed.
32. Ottawa Senators
Kimelman -- Simas Ignatavicius, RW, Geneve (SUI): After taking two players that could be considered undersized, opting for a big (6-2, 201), athletic forward makes sense here. The 18-year-old was rookie of the year in National League, the top league in Switzerland, after he had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 games. Born in Memphis and raised in Lithuania, Ignatavicius is mature beyond his years, having played in Switzerland since his early teens. He also has athletic genes; his father was a pro basketball player and his mother was a high-level handball player.
Morreale -- Casey Mutryn: The captain of the NTDP U-18 team had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games as a power-forward presence. Ironically, he's a big fan of Brady Tkachuk, who was traded by Ottawa to Florida for a package of draft picks on Sunday. Mutryn thrives in the physical aspects of the game, showing soft hands in tight areas and serving as an effective net-front option on the power play. The Boston College-bound right-handed shot competes hard down low, is aggressive on the forecheck, and consistently finishes his checks.