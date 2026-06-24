Mock 2026 NHL Draft: 1st-round predictions after trade frenzy

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Oscar Hemming: It was an odd season for Hemming, who didn't get on the ice until Dec. 28 because of a dispute with his team in Finland, and the 17-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 NCAA games. But he's an outstanding skater for his size and showed a willingness to engage physically. The Blue Jackets have amassed a core of big, strong forwards in Adam Fantilli (6-2, 205), Kirill Marchenko (6-3, 201), Sean Monahan (6-2, 206) and top prospect Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 209). Hemming would fit nicely with that group, and a drama-free season of college hockey in 2026-27 should fast-forward his development.

Morreale -- Malte Gustafsson: Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size, known for his composure under pressure and ability to make a strong first pass. He can run a power play effectively and uses his long reach to break up opposing rushes. Playing against older competition in the SHL, he had 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time in 27 games, showing his ability to compete physically while handling responsible minutes.

15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)

Kimelman -- Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN): Suvanto is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 3. But he's physically mature (6-3, 213) and more than held his own against older competition in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games. He skates well once he gets up to speed, plays a smart, two-way game and scouts like his pro-level consistency and awareness. Scouts have compared his game to Florida Panthers captain and Tappara owner Aleksander Barkov. Suvanto got to learn firsthand while skating with Barkov during his preparation for playing for Finland at the World Championship.

Morreale -- Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL): After selecting a physical forward with their first pick, the Blues could turn their attention to adding a dynamic puck-moving defenseman. Lin (5-11, 180) fits that profile well, bringing a high hockey IQ and strong transitional ability. The 18-year-old consistently finds ways to get inside positioning, using his size and leverage effectively, while also excelling at closing space and limiting time for opposing players.

16. St. Louis Blues (from Washington Capitals)

Kimelman -- Ryan Lin: With a bounty of picks, the Blues can opt here for Lin, a one-man breakout because of his top-end skating, edgework and vision. He missed a bit of time this season because of a broken wrist, but his play at the World Under-18s, where he had six points (one goal, five assists), averaged 21:10 of ice time and was plus-7 in five games for Canada, showed he was fully healed. And despite his size, Lin is fearless, saying it was a few big hits at the U-18s that helped him find his game. He'll continue to develop at University of Denver next season.

Morreale -- Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): The Blues have an opportunity to load up on centers with four first-round picks. Command (6-1, 187) has risen the ranks over the second half and offers top-line potential down the middle, solidifying their long-term offensive outlook. The left-handed shot exhibits excellent vision, smart decision-making and offensive instincts, particularly when attacking with pace. His two-way game continues to evolve, adding to his appeal as a well-rounded prospect. Along with an impressive season in Sweden's junior league, where he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games, he also made his SHL debut, playing six games for Orebro to further highlight his upward trajectory.

17. Los Angeles Kings

Kimelman -- Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA): Morozov (6-3, 205) was among the youngest players in college hockey this season at 17 years old; he won't turn 18 until Aug. 3. He had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 36 games and impressed with his 200-foot game, tenacity on and off the puck and high hockey IQ. He made such an impact at Miami that the RedHawks went 18-16-2, an improvement from a 3-28-3 record last season. He'll need time to fill out his frame, but his upside could be exactly what the Kings need to begin building their center depth following the retirement of Anze Kopitar.

Morreale -- Oliver Suvanto: The Kings need forwards who can drive play, boost their offensive output and eventually assume a larger role as they transition into a new era following Kopitar’s retirement. Suvanto is one of the more mature two-way forwards of this draft class, and he's drawn comparisons to another Finland native -- Panthers forward Anton Lundell. Suvanto knows how to protect the puck, is good on face-offs and plays a heavy game to match up physically against any opponent.

18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)

Kimelman -- Alexander Command: The Capitals have done well adding talented wings through recent drafts, including Ryan Leonard (2023, No. 8), Andrew Cristall (2023, No. 40), Terik Parascak (2024, No. 17) and Lynden Lakovic (No. 2025, No. 27). Addressing the center position could be the choice here, with Command the best option. He plays a high-compete, 200-foot game and never takes a shift off. He's smart, solid and a strong skater who can be relentless on the forecheck and plays with an edge.

Morreale -- Nikita Klepov: Washington could look to add more top-six scoring upside, especially a forward who can drive offense. Klepov excels at finding open ice, owns a dangerous one-timer, and consistently creates scoring chances. He's committed to Michigan State for next season, where he'll continue his development.

19. Utah Mammoth

Kimelman -- Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL): The Mammoth have built a strong prospect group at forward and defense, which allows them to take arguably the best player available at this spot. That could be Novotny (6-1, 200), a power forward who skates well and has a quick release on a hard shot. He's willing to fight to get to the front of the net and can be relentless on the forecheck. The 18-year-old was second for Peterborough with 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games and was a standout for Czechia at the World Juniors.

Morreale -- Ilia Morozov: The Mammoth can grab a big, physical left-shot center who was an impact player in his first college season. The Moscow, Russia, native has good defensive awareness and a high work ethic, enabling him to compete for pucks in all areas of the ice. He's been working on driving the middle of the ice more to create time and space for himself and linemates.

20. Buffalo Sabres (from Edmonton Oilers via San Jose Sharks)

Kimelman -- Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL): The Sabres traded into this spot to have the chance to select a big (6-4, 198), skilled center who also can play on the wing. The 18-year-old stepped up his offensive game in a big way in his second Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League season with 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games while remaining a physical presence. A future 1-2 center punch of Konsta Helenius and Dagenais would give the Sabres a strong foundation to build around.

Morreale -- JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL): Hurlbert brings a compelling blend of speed, skill, and hockey sense that impacts the game in all three zones. The 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-foot, 190), who also can play center, led WHL rookies with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 68 games. He's committed to the University of Michigan for 2026-27, where he'll continue to refine his already dynamic game.