NHL EDGE stats: Capitals have high ceiling with Ovechkin, new additions

1. Ovechkin’s continued prowess

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer (929) and Washington’s longtime captain, announced July 2 that he will be back for his 22nd NHL season. Ovechkin, who led the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup title in 2018, played in all 82 games last season for the first time in eight years. Ovechkin led the Capitals in goals (32), points (64), shots on goal (244) and shot attempts (542). Ovechkin has led the Capitals in goals in each of his 21 seasons, by far the most of any player for a single team in League history.

It was also the 15th time Ovechkin has finished a regular season as the Capitals’ leading point scorer (tied or outright) in his career; the only players who have been one team’s point leader more often are Gordie Howe (17 with Detroit Red Wings) and Sidney Crosby (16 with Pittsburgh Penguins). If Ovechkin scores at least 20 goals again this season, he would tie Howe for the most 20-goal seasons (22) in history; he already has NHL records in 30-goal seasons (20) and 40-goal seasons (14).

Although the Capitals missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026, Ovechkin has made the postseason in 16 of his 21 NHL seasons and has a revamped supporting cast for what could be his final season. Even at 40 years old, Ovechkin is still among the most robust offensive players in terms of advanced shot metrics (percentile rankings among forwards from last season listed below):

• Hardest shot: 97.30 mph (99th percentile; eighth among forwards)

• Average shot speed: 61.84 mph (94th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 61 (86th percentile)

• High-danger goals: 14 (87th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 108 (99th percentile; tied for sixth at position)

• Midrange goals: 9 (89th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 42 (99th percentile; third at position)

• Long-range goals: 3 (97th percentile; tied for 10th at position