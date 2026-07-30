Capitals have Cup aspirations after adding Tuch, Kyrou, Jenner

What they still need

After a flurry of additions and Alex Ovechkin's decision to return for his 22nd NHL season, the Capitals have their deepest forward group since their 2018 Stanley Cup team, but need to figure out where everyone fits. Will Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 929 career goals, still play on one of the top two lines after turning 41 on Sept. 17?

They said it

"On the paper, you can see our team is one of the best teams. But now we have to work for the Stanley Cup; for playoffs, first of all, and then the Stanley Cup. We're all going to do our best to prove that all the moves and all the signings that we did is going to work." -- Ovechkin

EDGE stat to watch

Now in his 40's, Ovechkin is still among the most robust offensive players in terms of advanced shot metrics. He ranked in the top 10 among forwards last season in hardest shot (97.30 mph; eighth), midrange shots on goal (108; sixth), long-range shots on goal (42; third) and long-range goals (three; tied for 10th). The additions of Tuch and Kyrou further strengthen their offense considering both players ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in a shots by location category; Tuch in high-danger goals (18) and Kyrou in midrange shots on goal (82). The Capitals also have one of the NHL's most elite goalies in Logan Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.938; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) last season and was tied for second in quality starts (35; starts with greater than .900 save percentage). -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Defenseman Cole Hutson had 10 points (three goals, seven assists), six power-play points, 22 shots on goal, 16 hits and averaged 17:27 in 14 games as a rookie last season. Hutson, who is a strong candidate to win the Calder Trophy this season, has an offensive ceiling similar to his brother Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, who won the award in 2024-25 after having 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in his rookie season. Last season, Cole had a game with seven shots on goal, three games with at least three hits, and one game with two power-play points, showing his category coverage. Hutson, who could quarterback the top power play in Washington, is in the top five at his position in the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings which are the top 25-and-younger players for long-term formats. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Alex Tuch -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Vincent Desharnais

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (ACL surgery)