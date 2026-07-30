After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Washington Capitals.
Capitals have Cup aspirations after adding Tuch, Kyrou, Jenner
Forward group also bolstered by return of Ovechkin for 22nd season
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2025-26 season: 43-30-9, fourth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Alex Tuch, F: The 30-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and forward David Kampf. Tuch, who was an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year contract on June 24. A three-time 30-goal scorer, Tuch had 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 79 regular-season games and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. … Jordan Kyrou, F: The 28-year-old was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for forwards Connor McMichael and Milton Gastrin and the No. 16 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 23. A three-time 30-goal scorer, Kyrou had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games last season. … Boone Jenner, F: The 33-year-old signed a four-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after 13 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including the past five seasons as their captain. A versatile forward who can play center or wing, Jenner had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) 67 games last season. … Vincent Desharnais, D: The 30-year-old signed a four-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. A stay-at-home defenseman with size (6-foot-7, 225 pounds), Desharnais had seven points (one goal, six assists) and averaged an NHL career-high 18:11 per game in 53 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. He was second among Sharks defensemen in blocked shots (83) and third in hits (103).
Key departures
Connor McMichael, F: Traded to St. Louis as part of the deal for Kyrou, McMichael had 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 78 games last season, his sixth with Washington. … Trevor van Riemsdyk, D: After playing six seasons for the Capitals, van Riemsdyk signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 68 games last season. … Brandon Duhaime, F: Signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 2 after he had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 82 games last season. … Hendrix Lapierre, F: Traded to the Penguins for a third-round pick in the 2027 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft on June 25. Lapierre had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 74 games last season. … Declan Chisholm, D: Traded to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft on June 25 after he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 26 games last season.
On the cusp
Ilya Protas, F: The Capitals have the 20-year-old penciled in as their third-line center heading into training camp after he had four points (one goal, three assists) in four NHL regular-season games at the end of last season. A third-round pick (No. 75) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Protas tied for sixth in the American Hockey League and led Hershey with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 69 regular-season games in his first pro season. … Ivan Miroshnichenko, F: The 22-year-old is looking to push his way into the lineup after he had three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 NHL regular-season games last season. Miroshnichenko, who was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 41 AHL regular-season games with Hershey. … Andrew Cristall, F: The 21-year-old had 60 points (20 goals, 40 assists) in 72 regular-season games as an AHL rookie with Hershey last season. A second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cristall is seeking to make his NHL debut.
What they still need
After a flurry of additions and Alex Ovechkin's decision to return for his 22nd NHL season, the Capitals have their deepest forward group since their 2018 Stanley Cup team, but need to figure out where everyone fits. Will Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 929 career goals, still play on one of the top two lines after turning 41 on Sept. 17?
They said it
"On the paper, you can see our team is one of the best teams. But now we have to work for the Stanley Cup; for playoffs, first of all, and then the Stanley Cup. We're all going to do our best to prove that all the moves and all the signings that we did is going to work." -- Ovechkin
EDGE stat to watch
Now in his 40's, Ovechkin is still among the most robust offensive players in terms of advanced shot metrics. He ranked in the top 10 among forwards last season in hardest shot (97.30 mph; eighth), midrange shots on goal (108; sixth), long-range shots on goal (42; third) and long-range goals (three; tied for 10th). The additions of Tuch and Kyrou further strengthen their offense considering both players ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in a shots by location category; Tuch in high-danger goals (18) and Kyrou in midrange shots on goal (82). The Capitals also have one of the NHL's most elite goalies in Logan Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.938; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) last season and was tied for second in quality starts (35; starts with greater than .900 save percentage). -- Troy Perlowitz
Fantasy spin
Defenseman Cole Hutson had 10 points (three goals, seven assists), six power-play points, 22 shots on goal, 16 hits and averaged 17:27 in 14 games as a rookie last season. Hutson, who is a strong candidate to win the Calder Trophy this season, has an offensive ceiling similar to his brother Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, who won the award in 2024-25 after having 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in his rookie season. Last season, Cole had a game with seven shots on goal, three games with at least three hits, and one game with two power-play points, showing his category coverage. Hutson, who could quarterback the top power play in Washington, is in the top five at his position in the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings which are the top 25-and-younger players for long-term formats. -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Alex Tuch -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Vincent Desharnais
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (ACL surgery)
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