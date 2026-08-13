Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Adrian Kempe, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 47

Last season, Kempe matched his point total (73) from 2024-25, which was his third consecutive 70-point season. The 29-year-old scored an NHL career-high 32 even-strength goals and has at least 30 goals in four of his past five seasons. Kempe, who had 226 shots on goal last season, has had at least 200 shots on goal in five straight seasons and is averaging 241.2 per season during that span. Over the past five seasons combined (since 2021-22), Kempe ranks in the top 20 of the NHL in goals (175; 19th) and shots on goal (1,206; 18th). The volume shooter, who turns 30 on Sept. 13, has seen an increase in average ice time in nine straight seasons and has the potential to score 40 goals for the second time in his career (41 in 2022-23) skating with a playmaker the caliber of Panarin. Kempe had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 54 games before the Panarin trade and 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 25 games after it.

NHL.com point projection: 80

3. Quinton Byfield, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 109

Byfield set NHL career highs in goals (24), shots on goal (180) and average ice time (20:01 per game) in 79 games last season and has the potential to score 30 goals this season and surpass his career high of 55 points from 2023-24. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft likely will begin this season as the Kings' No. 1 center next to Panarin and Kempe after Anze Kopitar's retirement. Byfield, who had 49 points last season, had 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 24 games after the Kings acquired Panarin. He also saw an uptick in shot volume with 2.7 shots on goal per game from Feb. 4 to the end of the regular season (2.09 in 55 games before the trade). Byfield, who turns 24 on Aug. 19, has full-fledged breakout potential and is one of the best buy-low candidates in keeper and dynasty leagues, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.

NHL.com point projection: 65