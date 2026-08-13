As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Los Angeles Kings players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2026-27
Panarin fringe top 30 forward; Zuccarello expected to skate on 1st power play
© Steven Ryan/NHLI
1. Artemi Panarin, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 46
Panarin had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games for the New York Rangers before the Kings acquired him in a trade Feb. 4, and then 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 26 games with Los Angeles. He played mostly on the first line with Adrian Kempe and had points in 18 of those 26 games, including seven multipoint games during that span. The 34-year-old has had at least 80 points and 50 assists in eight of his past nine seasons and ranks among the NHL leaders in points (803; sixth) and assists (534; tied with Mitch Marner for fourth) during that span. Panarin, who also had at least 25 power-play points in five of his past seven seasons and at least 35 power-play points in three of them, should improve the power play in his first full season in Los Angeles and help others on the top unit reach their full potential. He is a fringe top 30 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for this season and has the upside to finish inside the top 20 because of his consistency.
NHL.com point projection: 89
2. Adrian Kempe, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 47
Last season, Kempe matched his point total (73) from 2024-25, which was his third consecutive 70-point season. The 29-year-old scored an NHL career-high 32 even-strength goals and has at least 30 goals in four of his past five seasons. Kempe, who had 226 shots on goal last season, has had at least 200 shots on goal in five straight seasons and is averaging 241.2 per season during that span. Over the past five seasons combined (since 2021-22), Kempe ranks in the top 20 of the NHL in goals (175; 19th) and shots on goal (1,206; 18th). The volume shooter, who turns 30 on Sept. 13, has seen an increase in average ice time in nine straight seasons and has the potential to score 40 goals for the second time in his career (41 in 2022-23) skating with a playmaker the caliber of Panarin. Kempe had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 54 games before the Panarin trade and 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 25 games after it.
NHL.com point projection: 80
3. Quinton Byfield, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 109
Byfield set NHL career highs in goals (24), shots on goal (180) and average ice time (20:01 per game) in 79 games last season and has the potential to score 30 goals this season and surpass his career high of 55 points from 2023-24. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft likely will begin this season as the Kings' No. 1 center next to Panarin and Kempe after Anze Kopitar's retirement. Byfield, who had 49 points last season, had 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 24 games after the Kings acquired Panarin. He also saw an uptick in shot volume with 2.7 shots on goal per game from Feb. 4 to the end of the regular season (2.09 in 55 games before the trade). Byfield, who turns 24 on Aug. 19, has full-fledged breakout potential and is one of the best buy-low candidates in keeper and dynasty leagues, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 65
4. Brandt Clarke, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 149
Clarke set NHL career highs in points (40), goals (eight), assists (32), power-play points (13), shots on goal (159), blocked shots (185), penalty minutes (63) and average ice time (19:48 per game) in 82 games last season. He was one of three defensemen last season with at least 40 points, 150 shots on goal and 180 blocked shots (Moritz Seider, Noah Dobson). The No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has clear breakout potential considering he is expected to play on the first power play after averaging a career-high 2:17 of ice time per game with the man-advantage last season. The 23-year-old is a fringe top 25 defenseman in NHL.com's fantasy rankings, making him worthy of a middle-round pick in redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 55
5. Mats Zuccarello, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 155
Zuccarello turns 39 on Sept. 1. He signed a one-year contract with Los Angeles on July 1 and could play on a line with his former teammate, Kevin Fiala, who had an NHL career-high 85 points (33 goals, 52 assists) when the two played for the Minnesota Wild in 2021-22. Zuccarello, who also had a career-high in points (79) that same season, had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games last season and has averaged 0.91 points per game (tied for 44th) during the previous six seasons combined. He's averaged 25.4 power-play points per season since 2021-22 and has added value in leagues with power-play points. He's expected to play on the first power play and in the top six with the Kings.
NHL.com point projection: 53
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Other LAK players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargains: Darcy Kuemper, G (win projection: 21)
Breakout candidate: Alex Laferriere, F (point projection: 50)
Bounce-back candidate: Trevor Moore, F (point projection: 42)
Deep sleepers: Erik Haula, F (point projection: 43); Anton Forsberg, G (win projection: 16); Drew Doughty, D (point projection: 31)
Hit and block specialists: Mikey Anderson, D; Scott Laughton, F
Key injury: Kevin Fiala, F
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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