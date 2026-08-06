Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2026-27

4. Spencer Knight, G

NHL.com fantasy rank: 172nd

Knight was a deep fantasy sleeper entering last season and rewarded those who drafted him by ranking fourth in the NHL in saves (1,428) in what was his first real opportunity as a No. 1 goalie. Knight could play even more than he did last season (55 games, tied for ninth in NHL) and easily reach the 20-win mark for the first time in his League career with the added goal support from offseason additions in Byram and veteran forward Patrick Kane, as well as top forward prospects Frondell and Roman Kantserov (64 points in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League last season). Knight is a fringe top 20 goalie in standard leagues and third at his position in the keeper rankings.

NHL.com fantasy win projection: 24

5. Patrick Kane, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 173rd

Kane’s reunion in Chicago blends the past with its future as he’s likely to see time with Bedard and/or Frondell in the Blackhawks’ top-six forward group and also be a fixture on the first power play. Kane ranks in the top three among the Blackhawks' all-time leaders in goals (446; third), assists (779; second), points (1,225; second), power-play points (398; third), 20-goal seasons (14; tied for first) and multipoint games (324; third). Kane, who will turn 38 years old on Nov. 19 and was productive with the Detroit Red Wings last season (57 points in 67 games), brings his trademark playmaking ability to complement Chicago’s young core and is a fantasy bounce-back candidate attainable in the late rounds of most drafts.

NHL.com point projection: 55