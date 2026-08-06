As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Chicago Blackhawks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2026-27
Byram could put up big numbers on top defense pair, 1st power-play unit
© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1. Connor Bedard, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 65th
Despite being limited to 69 games last season, Bedard set NHL career highs in goals (30), points (75) and shots on goal (226). Though he is expected to miss the start of the season after having shoulder surgery in July, it’s worth noting he was tied with San Jose center Macklin Celebrini for third in the NHL in points over the first two months of last season (44 in 31 games as of Dec. 12, 2025, when he sustained an injury). The 21-year-old is a fringe top 50 fantasy forward and among the top five of the keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 81
2. Anton Frondell, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 110th
Frondell had nine points (three goals, six assists), two on the power play, and 36 shots on goal in his first 12 NHL games for Chicago at the end of regular season. He became the sixth player since 2015-16 to have at least nine points in his first 12 games as an 18-year-old; the others were Connor McDavid, Patrik Laine, Bedard, Celebrini and Matthew Schaefer. Frondell’s top-six role and high offensive ceiling make him a top-five Calder Trophy contender, and he’s a fringe top 100 overall fantasy player in redraft leagues and top 15 keeper option.
NHL.com point projection: 62
3. Bowen Byram, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 164th
Byram will be the Blackhawks’ clear No. 1 defenseman this season, and his top power-play exposure could make him a fantasy steal in the mid-to-late rounds. He has overcome multiple injuries earlier in his career and played in all 177 of Buffalo’s games over the past two seasons (regular season and playoffs combined). Byram is poised to play 25-plus minutes per game for Chicago and should challenge the 15-goal and 50-point marks, making him a breakout candidate and fringe top 25 fantasy defenseman option.
NHL.com point projection: 50
4. Spencer Knight, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 172nd
Knight was a deep fantasy sleeper entering last season and rewarded those who drafted him by ranking fourth in the NHL in saves (1,428) in what was his first real opportunity as a No. 1 goalie. Knight could play even more than he did last season (55 games, tied for ninth in NHL) and easily reach the 20-win mark for the first time in his League career with the added goal support from offseason additions in Byram and veteran forward Patrick Kane, as well as top forward prospects Frondell and Roman Kantserov (64 points in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League last season). Knight is a fringe top 20 goalie in standard leagues and third at his position in the keeper rankings.
NHL.com fantasy win projection: 24
5. Patrick Kane, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 173rd
Kane’s reunion in Chicago blends the past with its future as he’s likely to see time with Bedard and/or Frondell in the Blackhawks’ top-six forward group and also be a fixture on the first power play. Kane ranks in the top three among the Blackhawks' all-time leaders in goals (446; third), assists (779; second), points (1,225; second), power-play points (398; third), 20-goal seasons (14; tied for first) and multipoint games (324; third). Kane, who will turn 38 years old on Nov. 19 and was productive with the Detroit Red Wings last season (57 points in 67 games), brings his trademark playmaking ability to complement Chicago’s young core and is a fantasy bounce-back candidate attainable in the late rounds of most drafts.
NHL.com point projection: 55
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Other CHI players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Tyler Bertuzzi, F (point projection: 53)
Rookie to watch: Roman Kansterov, F (point projection: 45)
Deep sleepers: Teuvo Teravainen, F (point projection: 48); Ryan Donato, F (point projection: 44)
Breakout candidates: Sam Rinzel, D (point projection: 33); Artyom Levshunov, D (point projection: 31); Nick Lardis, F (point projection: 42)
Player to watch in keeper / dynasty leagues: Sacha Boisvert, F
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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