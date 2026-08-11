Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2026-27

1. Connor McDavid, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 1

McDavid led the League in points (138), assists (90) and power-play points (54) last season while also ranking third in goals (48; behind Nathan MacKinnon's 53, Cole Caufield's 51); it was the second-highest single-season point total of McDavid’s career (153 points during 2022-23 season). McDavid leads active NHL players in both career points per game (1.54; 1,220 in 794 games) and career 100-point seasons (nine; third most in history behind Wayne Gretzky’s 15, Mario Lemieux’s 10) and became the third-fastest player in League history to reach 1,200 points (reached mark in 784th game; behind only Gretzky’s 504 games, Lemieux’s 593 games). The 29-year-old is at the top of NHL.com's fantasy rankings) and remains the most-coveted player regardless of league format.

NHL.com point projection: 135

2. Leon Draisaitl, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 5

Draisaitl ranked fourth in the NHL in points per game (1.49; 97 points in 65 games) last season, which was an 84-game pace of 125 points. Draisaitl is a six-time 100-point scorer (tied with Nikita Kucherov for second most among active players behind McDavid) and has had three seasons of at least 110 points (including career-high 128 in 2022-23). Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Draisaitl leads the entire NHL in goals (235 in 377 games) and power-play goals (109) and ranks second in power-play points (217; behind McDavid’s 244). Draisaitl is a perennial top-five overall fantasy pick, and drafting either McDavid or Draisaitl early always presents stacking options with any of the other top Oilers skaters later in drafts.

NHL.com point projection: 117